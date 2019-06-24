‘The Young And The Restless’ Comings And Goings: Chelsea Returns To Settle The Score

The Young and the Restless comings and goings for the week of June 24 to June 28 bring back two familiar faces in the form of Chloe and Chelsea. Plus, the Rosales family gets a new family member in the form of its matriarch, Celeste.

Elizabeth Hendrickson arrives in Genoa City as Chloe on Thursday, June 27, according to CBS Soaps In Depth. Adam (Mark Grossman) finally relents to let Kevin (Greg Rikaart) see Chloe, and they have a great reunion. SheKnows Soaps reported that Hendrickson will only be around for a few episodes this time, but she recently left General Hospital, and it seems that Adam requires Kevin to stay in Genoa City to do his dirty work since Adam knows about Kevin kidnapping Phyllis (Michelle Stafford).

Chloe asks to speak with Adam alone, and after they pour their hearts out to each other, she gains a new understanding of Adam’s pain regarding Delia’s death. She may not find forgiveness, but Chloe might find at least a bit of peace.

On Friday, June 28, Melissa Claire Egan brings Chelsea back to town, and she and Nick (Joshua Morrow) share an emotional reunion. It appears as if she shows up because Nick called her to warn her that Adam filed a custody lawsuit for Christian. Nick worried that Connor would be next on Adam’s list. He felt that Chelsea should know what’s brewing in Genoa City regarding her son.

Before Nick’s call, Chelsea had sent word through Sharon (Sharon Case) that her new husband had adopted Connor and she wasn’t willing to put the little boy through more upheaval, but it seems highly unlikely that Adam will allow Chelsea to get away with that.

Egan revealed that she’s thrilled to be back in storylines written by Y&R head writer Josh Griffith, and she promised some twists and turns that viewers will not expect.

Abby (Melissa Ordway) is Lola’s (Sasha Calle) maid of honor, and she arranges a wedding shower for Lola at Society. While Summer (Hunter King) crashes the party and makes a surprising choice, she’s not the only shocking person that Lola will see on her big day. Abby arranges for Lola’s mom, Celeste (Eva LaRue), to attend as well.

Celeste hits the storyline on Wednesday, June 26, and she is going to have the best of intentions when it comes to her children. However, Celeste’s manipulation, while done for the right reason, could end up having terrible consequences for both Lola and Rey (Jordi Vilasuso).