NBA Rumors: After Failed Three-Peat, Stephen Curry Vows ‘More Championships Next Year And Beyond’ For Warriors

The Golden State Warriors entered the 2018-19 NBA season as the heavy favorite to bring home the Larry O’Brien Trophy. That wasn’t surprising, as the Warriors headed into the 2019 NBA Playoffs with a starting lineup featuring five NBA All-Stars: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green, and DeMarcus Cousins.

However, as they inched closer to winning their third consecutive NBA championship, the Warriors were losing their core players one after another; from DeMarcus Cousins in the first round of the Western Conference Playoffs to Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson in the 2019 NBA Finals.

Kawhi Leonard and the Toronto Raptors took advantage of the situation and prevented the Warriors from becoming the first team to win three-peat since the Los Angeles Lakers did it from 2000-2002. After being dethroned by the Raptors in the 2019 NBA Finals, most people believe that the Warriors’ reign has officially come to an end.

However, in a recent interview with Associated Press, Warriors superstar Stephen Curry reminded everyone in the world that their story is far from over.

Curry assured their fans that they will be coming back stronger and win “more championships next year and beyond.”

“The story is still going,” Curry said. “A lot of people said this is going to be the end but I’m not going to let that happen. It’s going to be fun to come back and chase more championships next year and beyond.”

Steph Curry has just one regret from the Warriors' five-year run of NBA Finals appearances. https://t.co/FLy8lGHVO2 — USA TODAY NBA (@usatodaynba) June 23, 2019

Loading...

Stephen Curry’s statement isn’t a pure boast. Though they fell short of achieving their goal in the 2018-19 NBA season, the Warriors still remain as one of the top contenders in the league. However, the Warriors are on the verge of losing some of their core players this summer as Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant, and DeMarcus Cousins are set to become unrestricted free agents.

Klay Thompson has already said on numerous occasions that his intention is to to re-sign and finish his NBA career in Golden State, but Kevin Durant and DeMarcus Cousins are highly expected to listen to offers from other NBA teams in the 2019 NBA free agency. Cousins is more likely to leave since the Warriors don’t have the ability to offer him a decent contract. Meanwhile, with his current health issues, rumors are circulating that Durant could agree to a new deal with the Warriors.

However, even if the Warriors succeed in re-signing both Klay Thompson and Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry will still be starting the 2019-20 NBA season with a heavier load on his shoulder. After suffering major injuries in the 2019 NBA Finals, Thompson and Durant are both expected to be on the sideline for a long period of time before being allowed to play again on the court.