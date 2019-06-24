Khloe Kardashian Flaunts Her Unreal ‘Revenge Body’ Ahead Of ‘KUWTK’ Finale Showing Jordyn Woods Betrayal

For Khloe Kardashian, revenge is best served chiseled.

The reality television star unveiled her unreal “revenge body” this weekend ahead of the blockbuster finale of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, which shows the controversy that erupted when onetime family friend Jordyn Woods hooked up with Khloe’s then-boyfriend. As Radar Online noted, Khloe debuted her fantastic physique at the opening of the new nightclub Novelle at Connecticut’s Mohegan Sun casino.

Khloe was clearly dressed to impress, the report noted.

“The Good American model showed her off toned abs and legs for the grand opening of the Mohegan Sun’s newest ultra lounge, Novelle,” the report noted. “The 34 year old reality star, who was accompanied by best friends Malika and Khadijah Haqq, walked the red carpet on Saturday, June 22nd wearing a black crop top and mini skirt that she paired with some knee high black boots!”

The picture of Khloe appearing before the nightclub opening was a huge hit, with many sharing it on social media and Khloe getting a lot of praise for her very toned physique.

While it’s not clear if revenge was exactly her intention, it’s likely that the scandal was on Khloe’s mind on Saturday. The reality television show has played up the conflict ahead of this weekend’s season finale, showing viewers new details on the cheating scandal that erupted several months ago when Jordyn Woods hooked up with Khloe’s man, Tristan Thompson — and at a party thrown in full view of guests, no less.

Khloé Kardashian shares cryptic posts ahead of Jordyn Woods ‘KUWTK’ episode https://t.co/nhJ0xg3dqw pic.twitter.com/S8cR7zAnw4 — Page Six (@PageSix) June 23, 2019

In the promotional clips for the episode, Khloe was seen lamenting to her sister that she may have expected this out of Tristan, but not Jordyn.

“I knew who he was, I never in a million years thought that’s who she was,” she said.

It’s not clear whether the situation will be resolved between Khloe and Jordyn, but it appears that the door is open — or it was at some point — for Tristan Thompson to redeem himself. Khloe shared a series of cryptic messages on Instagram in the lead-up to the Keeping Up With The Kardashians finale, including one that seemed to be aimed directly at Tristan.

“I was willing to fight for you, for us, but you gave me every reason not to,” Khloe wrote.

While there may not be a reunion ahead for Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson, or much of a mended relationship with onetime family friend Jordyn Woods, at least Khloe can still rock her incredible revenge body and get the last word.