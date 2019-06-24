Katie Holmes Goes Topless Under Overalls In NYC

Katie Holmes stepped out in New York City this weekend and wasn’t shy about showing off some serious skin.

According to the Daily Mail, Katie Holmes was photographed by paparazzi as she strolled the streets of NYC for a shopping trip.

In the photos, the former Dawson’s Creek star is seen wearing a pair of posh denim overalls, and no shirt. Holmes goes topless under the overalls, showing off her toned arms and bits of her bare chest in the process.

Katie’s overalls boast a wide-legged look with a wrap around matching denim belt. Buttons are added for embellishment on top, and she pairs the ensemble with some strappy summer sandals.

Holmes accessorized the look with a red Chanel purse that she wears across her body, a pair of dark sunglasses to shield her eyes, a bracelet on her wrist, and a gold chain and pendant around her neck.

The actress also sports red fingernail polish and carries a plastic shopping bag in her hand as she smiles for the camera.

Katie wears a minimal makeup look for her outing in The Big Apple, which includes a fresh face, bronzed glow, and glossy nude color on her lips.

She has her long, dark hair pulled back into a messy bun at the base of her head, which serves as a perfect summer casual look.

Katie Holmes was photographed alone, as she didn’t have her longtime boyfriend, actor Jamie Foxx, with her for the excursion.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Katie and Jamie have been rumored to be dating for years. However, they’ve only started to be seen in public together in recent months.

Sources tell Radar Online that the couple like to keep their relationship under wraps, but that the actress is dying to marry her longtime love.

“Katie has waited a long time to marry Jamie, and she’s now made it clear where she wants to get married and when. She’s desperate for a winter wedding in the City of Lights. They wanted something large and sophisticated, and it allows her daughter, Suri to not have to leave the school she loves,” an insider dished.

Holmes has famously been married once before. The actress wed actor Tom Cruise back in 2006. They welcomed daughter Suri together, but later divorced. However, Tom allegedly doesn’t spend much time with his youngest child, and the source claims that Suri “barely knows who Tom is.”

Fans can see more of Katie Holmes’ fashion choices by following her on Instagram.