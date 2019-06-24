Meghan Markle, From Duchess Of Sussex To Duchess Of Dazzle

Meghan Markle may be British royalty, but she is Hollywood royalty, too. So, it’s no surprise that Prince Harry’s wife likes to dazzle. To accomplish that, all the Duchess of Sussex needs to do is reach into her jewelry box and bring out some of her abundance of bling.

But it’s not just any bling. Since Meghan has been included in the royals’ inner circle, she has acquired a mound of precious adornments. In fact, in the past 18 months, the new mom has taken possession of more than $763,000 worth of jewelry, according to The Daily Mail on Saturday.

Looking at the bounty, the source said Meghan has amassed a “91-piece collection, which boasts seven necklaces, 23 bracelets, 26 rings and 35 pairs of earrings, [and] is so significant that it eclipses that of her late mother-in-law.”

The latest addition to this bounty was seen when the Duchess of Sussex made an appearance at Trooping the Colour. There, she debuted a diamond eternity band, which was said to be a gift from her husband.

That piece was reportedly designed by Lorraine Schwartz, jeweler to stars such as Angela Jolie and Beyonce, and was given to her by Prince Harry to commemorate the couple’s first wedding anniversary.

Another cherished piece, an aquamarine ring, was gifted to Meghan when she married Harry. That ring, which once belonged to Princess Diana, has been added to her belongings along with a present from Her Royal Majesty in the form of precious pearl and diamond earrings.

This collection has caused The Daily Mail to playfully dub Meghan, “the Duchess of Dazzle.”

Chris Jackson / Getty Images

Meanwhile, a number of outlets, including Town & Country, have noticed that Meghan’s original three-stone wedding ring has been revamped from when this heirloom was initially put on her finger.

“In photos from Trooping the Colour, the ring looks like it has been reset, and now features a thin micro-pavé band, as opposed to the original solid yellow gold one. It’s difficult to tell if the diamonds were altered as well.”

The treasured yellow-gold ring includes a prominent gem Prince Harry specifically found to include as part of his wife’s jewel. He sourced that stone from Botswana, while each of the tiny diamonds that surround the gem came from Princess Diana’s personal jewelry collection.

Prince Harry said the diamonds that once belonged to his mother were included in the design “to make sure that she’s with us on this crazy journey together.”

If her jewelry collection is any indication, Meghan sure is a lucky girl.