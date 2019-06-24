Watch Ivory Coast Vs. South Africa Live Stream: 2019 Africa Cup Of Nations Group D, Start Time, Preview

South Africa looks to cause problems for heavily favored Ivory Coast in the opening match for both sides in what is being called the Africa Cup of Nations 'Group of Death.'

South Africa looks to test themselves against one of the top teams on the African continent, when they open their campaign in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations “Group of Death” by facing 2015 champions Ivory Coast. The Ivory Coast coach said that they are building toward reclaiming the Cup of Nations title not this year, but in 2021, according to a report by The South African.

But for Bafana Bafana, taking a single point against The Elephants in a group that also includes Morocco — who took a surprisingly difficult 1-0 win over Namibia on Sunday — would likely be a satisfactory result that would keep them in position for advancement, starting in the match that will live stream Monday from Cairo.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Ivory Coast vs. South Africa Africa Cup of Nations Group D match on Monday, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. Eastern European Time on Monday, June 24, at the 30,000-seat Al Salam Stadium, also known as Cairo Military Production Stadium, in Cairo, Egypt.

In South Africa, that start time will be also come at 4:30 p.m., South Africa Time, while the game will start at 2:30 p.m. GMT in Ivory Coast.

In the United Kingdom, the game starts at 3:30 p.m. British Summer Time, while in the United States the live stream gets underway at 10:30 a.m. ET, or 7:30 a.m. PT. In the Republic of Indonesia, the game gets underway at 9:30 p.m. Western Indonesian Time on Monday, 11:30 p.m. Eastern.

Though Ivory Coast Coach Ibrahim Kamara said that a 2021 title is his team’s goal after the Côte D’Ivoire failed to qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, it would appear that his players are less patient, according to BeIn Sports.

“We will go to [Egypt] to bring back the cup. We will give everything there,” said Ivory Coast forward Maxwel Cornet, who plays for French Ligue 1 club Lyon. “It’s for the whole people, a whole nation. Given the disillusionment after the non-qualification for the 2018 World Cup, we are really keen to show the Ivorians that they can all count on us.”

Captain Serge Aurier, who is reportedly on the transfer block and expected to leave UEFA Champions League runners-up Tottenham Hotspur, according to 90min, also said that his team’s plan is to win the AFCON tournament.

“Our ambition remains the same: have a good campaign, and why not, win the title as in 2015,” Aurier said, as quoted by Goal.

Ivory Coast Captain Serge Aurier says that he wants his team to create history at the 2019 AFCON. Dean Mouhtaropoulos / Getty Images

To watch a live stream of the Ivory Coast vs. South Africa Africa Cup of Nations showdown, go to BeIn Sports Connect USA, or download the BeIn Sports app for mobile devices. The BeIn Sports network’s streaming service requires cable or satellite service subscriber login credentials from a carrier that offers BeIn Sports.

However, AFCON fans without access to the BeIn network will also have a way to watch the Ivory Coast vs. South Africa match stream live for free without a cable or BeIn Sports subscription. They should sign up for a free trial of a streaming TV multi-channel package, such as the Sling TV international sports package, or Fubo TV.

Both of those services require credit card information and subscription fees, but each also comes with a seven-day free trial, and during that week-long period, fans can watch the Elephants vs. Bafana Bafana match live stream for free.

In Egypt BeIn Sports Connect will also carry the match. In both Ivory Coast and South Africa, as well as in many other African countries, the South Africa-based Super Sport network carries the game.

Inside the United Kingdom, the live stream is set to be carried by Euro Sport Player, as it will in Spain, as well.

In Canada, every 2019 AFCON match will be streamed live on the DAZN sports platform. And in Indonesia, BeIn Sports Indonesia will live stream of the 2019 AFCON showdown from Cairo.

For a comprehensive list of outlets around the world that may also offer a live stream of the AFCON Ivory Coast-South Africa match, check out the listings at Live Soccer TV.