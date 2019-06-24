Lizzo Graces The BET Awards Stage With A White Bodysuit For Her First Performance At The Show

Lizzo shut down the BET Awards stage with her first performance at the star-studded event.

The “Juice” singer wore a white, curve-hugging bodysuit and matching veil as she performed one of her top-charting hits on stage at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday. According to Billboard, the singer/rapper performed “Truth Hurts” at the award show, which is one of the outlet’s Hot 100 hits at the moment. Lizzo was sure to add her own flair to the performance for the night.

Host Regina Hall introduced the Cuz I Love You artist and stated she takes, “black girl magic” to a new level before Lizzo hit the stage. Millions watched as she appeared out of a giant wedding cake and then proceeded to move down to the stage through a bouquet of flowers. During the performance, Lizzo watched as her background dancers twerked around her before proceeding to do the same. The artist then brought out her flute, affectionately named Sasha, as she danced on stage.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

The singer’s performance made many members of the audience cheer. One member in particular that was loving everything Lizzo was doing was Rihanna. The “Work” singer cheered while watching Lizzo perform. Rihanna also smiled and danced along to the popular tune.

While Lizzo’s song, “Truth Hurts” was released in 2017, the song has become a major hit in recent months. The success of the song comes after it was featured in Netflix’s “Someone Great,” starring Gina Rodriguez, DeWanda Wise, and Brittany Snow. The track is currently at No. 17 on the Hot 100. Meanwhile, Lizzo’s “Juice” has reached No. 93 on the chart. Her studio album, which debuted in April, is No. 6 on the Hot 200.

This is Lizzo’s second performance for an award show on a major stage. The Inquisitr previously shared that Lizzo’s performance at the MTV Video and TV Awards caught the attention of one major celeb. The “Soulmate” songstress paid homage to Sister Act 2: Back In The Habit, by performing with a choir onstage on Monday, June 17. The next day, Goldberg shared how much she loved the performance and even invited the singer on The View.

“I want to tip a dread to the incredible Lizzo for her tribute to Sister Act 2 at the MTV Awards Monday night,” Goldberg said to the audience.

“Hey, if you’re coming to New York, Lizzo, come over and hang with us a little bit here at The View. We would love to have you,” she added, per Hollywood Life.

Lizzo is also up against Nicki Minaj, Remy Ma, Megan Thee Stallion, Kash Doll, and Cardi B for best female hip hop artist at the annual award ceremony, per The Inquisitr.