Former ‘Playboy’ Playmate Valerie Mason Arrested For Meth Possession

Former Playboy Playmate Valerie Mason was busted in Louisiana for meth possession.

Mason appeared in the September, 2008, edition of Playboy Magazine. She was also featured in five different episodes of The Girls Next Door, which was a reality TV series that took place at the Playboy mansion.

Valerie was arrested on Friday night, per TMZ, while driving with two other individuals in the vehicle. All three were taken into custody after the officers discovered drug paraphernalia both on the driver and in the vehicle. Roughly two grams of methamphetamine was found in the passenger side panel of the vehicle near the seat Mason was sitting in.

Law enforcement officers confirmed to TMZ that Mason was picked up in Ouachita Parish, Louisiana, before she was transferred and booked at a local jail for possession of a controlled substance, which is a felony.

Jail records confirm Valerie is no longer sitting behind bars, as she was released via a $3,000 bond the next day.

Valerie did not have a modeling background on her resume when she attempted to become a Playboy Playmate. In fact, her background at the time included cheerleading, ballet dancing, tap dancing, and an ice cream shop.

Submitting photos of herself was a spur of the moment decision. She, however, ended up getting recruited by Holly Madison, who invited her to the mansion for a test photo shoot. According to IMDb, Valerie sent her photos to Madison via MySpace.

Per Valerie’s arrest report, it does not appear as if any drugs or paraphernalia were actually found on her person. The report also reveals officers originally pulled the vehicle over because of a busted taillight.

Mason was riding in the front passenger seat when the vehicle was pulled over. After the male driver was unable to present identification, the officers searched him and discovered the needles in his pocket.

Officers proceeded to ask Valerie and the other male in the back seat to exit the vehicle so they could search them, as well as the vehicle, for any additional drugs or paraphernalia. This was when the officers located a hypodermic needle cap in the back of the vehicle as well as a container of methamphetamine in the passenger side door.

The arrest report confirms Valerie and the two males in the vehicle all denied the drugs belonging to them.

The 31-year-old former Playmate isn’t particularly active on social media, nor has she been in the headlines as of late.

While TMZ has reached out to Valerie Mason for a comment on the arrest, they have not heard back from her.