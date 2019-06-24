Bradley Cooper & Lady Gaga Could Get Back Together For Secret Performance

Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga have been a hot topic for months. The former A Star is Born co-stars have sparked all kinds of rumors over the past year, and they seem to be at it yet again.

According to The Daily Mail, rumors are flying that Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga are getting back together for a super secret performance at the Glastonbury Festival this week.

It seems that Cooper has revealed interest in possibly playing a set with Gaga at the Park Stage, and those close to the festival have hinted that there may be one big surprise act for people who are going to the festival to enjoy some good music this week.

Bands such as Stormzy, The Killers, and The Cure are set to headline the festival. Miley Cyrus, Janet Jackson, and Liam Gallagher will also drop by to perform.

However, if Bradley and Gaga were to show up for a performance on the main stage, it would likely be the talk of the entire event.

According to the official Glastonbury guide, there are only two open spots in the lineup, which are 11:30 a.m. to 12:10 p.m. on Saturday morning, which seems a bit early for such an epic reunion. The other is 6:15 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. on Saturday night, which could be the spot that fans attending the festival may want to watch out for.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga had such amazing chemistry together in A Star is Born that many fans wanted to believe they had a romance off-screen as well, despite Cooper being in a long term relationship with the mother of his daughter, Irina Shayk, and Gaga being engaged to her boyfriend, Christian Carino.

Loading...

When Gaga split with Carino just before the Academy Awards, fans began to buzz. Then they nearly lost their minds when they watched Gaga and Cooper engaged in a steamy and intense performance of their song, “Shallow” at the Oscars.

A few months later, Bradley and Irina split, leaving fans to believe that Cooper and Gaga will eventually end up together. So, if they do make a surprise appearance at the music festival all of the shippers are bound to take it as a sign that they’re inching towards a public romance.

“Bradley’s relationship with baby mama Irina began to really fall apart when he started filming with Gaga and she accused him numerous times of cheating on her with his co-star,” an insider reportedly told Metro of the breakup.

Fans can watch Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga in A Star is Born, which is currently streaming on HBO.