Watch Afghanistan Vs. Bangladesh Cricket Live Stream: 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup, Start Time, Preview,

The Bangladesh Tigers face what amounts to a knockout match when they face Afghanistan in the 2019 Cricket World Cup.

As they enter the final there matches of their 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup group stage, the Bangladesh Tigers face what, in effect, would be a mini-Asia Cup, with India and Pakistan remaining on their fixture list — in addition to Monday’s opponent, the still winless Afghanistan. But though Afghanistan comes into the Bangladesh showdown having lost all six of their matches, without even the benefit of a washout to give them a single point, the upstart team remains dangerous, as India discovered on Saturday, Cricbuzz reported. After posting only 224, India hung on for a nail-bitng 11-run win. Bangladesh must avoid anything like an upset against Afghanistan if the Tigers want to keep their World Cup hopes alive, in the match that will live stream from Southampton.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Afghanistan vs. Bangladesh 2019 Cricket World Cup 31st 50-overs match, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. First ball is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. British Summer Time on Friday, June 14, at the 15,000-capacity Rose Bowl Cricket Stadium, also known as the Ageas Bowl, in West End, Hampshire, England.

The match will get started at 3:30 p.m. Bangladesh Standard Time and 3 p.m. India Standard Time. In Afghanistan, first ball will be bowled at 2 pm Afghanistan Time. In the United States, cricket fans will need to set their alarm clocks to catch the World Cup match between Afghanistan and Bangladesh, with a start time of 5:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time on Monday, 2:30 a.m. Pacific.

A slow pitch at The Rose Bowl is expected to give considerable purchase to the spinners, and the Afghanistan spin attack is the core of their bowling philosophy. But Bangladesh Coach Steve Rhodes says that his team is mindful of the Afghan spinners — but not worried, as quoted by The Dhaka Tribune.

“We respect them, but we don’t fear,” Rhodes said. “The lads grew up on spinning wickets but we will respect them because they are top international bowlers.”

Bangladesh at five points with three games left, per CricInfo, need to win at least two and preferably all three of their games to have a chance at advancement to the semifinals.

Watch a preview of the Afghanistan-Bangladesh match, courtesy of ESPN, in the video below.

Here are the expected teams for the Afghanistan vs. Bangladesh 2019 Cricket World Cup Match 31, according to ESPN.

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wicketkeeper), Liton Das, Mahmudullah, Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan Miraz/Mosaddek Hossain, Mashrafe Mortaza (captain), Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman.

Loading...

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Gulbadin Naib (captain), Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Ikram Alikhil (wicketkeeper), Rashid Khan, Aftab Alam, Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

Mohammad Saifuddin is Bangladesh’s top wicket-taker with nine in the World Cup. Pal Pillai / Getty Images

In the United Kingdom, Sky Go will carry the live stream of the Afghanistan vs. Bangladesh ICC Cricket World Cup match. In Bangladesh, Gazi TV shows the game, while for fans inside India, HotStar has the live streaming rights to all Cricket World Cup matches.

In Australia, FoxTel Sport has the live stream.In the Caribbean islands, Flow Sports has rights to the Cricket World Cup. Meanwhile, to watch a live stream of the 50-overs action in the Afghanistan vs. Bangladesh clash in the United States, the best option is to sign up for a one-week free trial of the Sling TV international sports package. The package includes Willow TV, which will carry live streaming video of the Cricket World Cup match. Another option is Hotstar US, which will stream all World Cup cricket matches.