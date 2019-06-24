Madonna Thinks Jesus Would Have Supported Abortion

Madonna recently stated that she wants to meet with Pope Francis and talk to him about the Catholic Church's stance on abortion.

The former Pop Queen Madonna is 60-years-old now but is still making headlines. During an interview on Tuesday with Australian talk show host Andrew Denton, she made some pretty controversial remarks about abortion and reproductive rights. Madonna, who actually grew up in the Catholic faith, questions some of the Catholic Church’s doctrines now and isn’t afraid to let everyone know it. She told Denton that she believes Jesus would have supported abortion, according to Fox News.

Madonna firmly believes that women should have the right to do whatever they want with their own bodies and that this is a belief that Jesus Christ himself would have shared. In fact, she believes in this so strongly that she’d like to meet with Pope Francis, the head of the Catholic Church, and have a conversation with him about this topic.

“Let’s talk about Jesus’ point of view about women. Let’s talk about it. Don’t you think Jesus would agree that a woman has the right to choose what to do with her body? I think [Pope Francis] would be open to having that conversation with me.”

The Catholic Church has always been against abortion and is firm in its belief that every life is to be protected, from the moment of conception until natural death. Thus, the Church teaches that abortion at any stage or for any reason, is wrong.

Abortion as a controversial issue has been discussed heavily in recent months due to the Heartbeat Bill which was proposed in Georgia. The bill, if it is passed, would ban abortion after the point that it is possible to detect a heartbeat. Often, this occurs prior to when a woman even realizes she is pregnant. Thus, the bill caused quite a stir online and in the media. Some actors and actresses, as well as comedians and musicians, have stated they will boycott the state and refuse to do business there unless the bill is canceled.

Madonna Wants Meeting With Pope Francis To Tell Him Jesus Would Support Abortion. Here's Her Pitch. https://t.co/X1vah8GhT5 — The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) June 19, 2019

Loading...

While Madonna doesn’t agree with the teachings of the Catholic Church, she still feels tied in some way to the religion. After all, it played a major part in her upbringing and childhood. In an interview with Rolling Stone, she explained the connection she has with this faith.

“I always feel some kind of inexplicable connection with Catholicism. It kind of shows up in all of my work, as you may have noticed.”

In fact, the word ‘Madonna’ is often used in reference to the Virgin Mary, or the mother of Jesus.