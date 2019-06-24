Regina Hall Arrives To The BET Awards In A Sequined Mini Dress With Dramatic Sleeves

Actress Regina Hall is ready for her BET Awards hosting debut.

The Scary Movie star is in full glam. The actress wore a sparkling black mini dress as she walked down the red carpet at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Hall decided to add a more dramatic effect to the “little black dress,” as the dress had puffy sleeves and a plunging neckline. Hall then added strappy black heels to complete the look. She then wore her hair in a slick bun and added stud earrings for accessories. Hall finished off the look with a bold, red lipstick.

The Little actress will be the host this year for BET’s awards ceremony. Hollywood Life shared that this will most likely be one of many looks Hall will rock during the show on Sunday.

The Inquisitr previously shared that the BET Awards will be a live, televised event. Hall recently admitted that the fact that the show will be live and in front of millions of people is something the first timer is nervous about.

“Everything just has to come together, so I think probably the fact that it’s live, there’s not like wait, cut, can we just reshoot that? So, probably the live aspect of the show has got me most nervous,” she told Hollywood Life. “But it’s like that for me even with shooting, before shooting is when you are the most nervous. When you actually go on set and you actually start working it all goes away.”

Hall said that while she’s nervous, she feels “prepared” to take on the show. She claims that her preparedness is her “pre-ritual” and it makes her not as worried about what’s to come during the night.

The 2019 BET Awards will include appearances from a plethora of celebrities. The star-studded event will also include performances from rising artists Lil Nas X and Lizzo, who will be taking the stage for the first time. Other performers scheduled for the awards are Cardi B, Migos, H.E.R., Lil Baby, Meek Mill, Fantasia, DaBaby, Jeremih, and Kirk Franklin.

In addition to the show having Hall as the host, some celebrities slated to present at the award show include La La Anthony, Ayesha Curry, Larenz Tate, Amanda Seales, Reverend Al Sharpton, Ryan Destiny, and Jacob Latimore, per Hot New Hip Hop.

The 2019 BET Awards will air live across seven Viacom networks in the United States, including BET, MTV, VH1, Logo, MTV 2, MTV Classic, and BET HER.