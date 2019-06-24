Cardi B Arrives At The BET 2019 Awards Before Performing The Opening Number

Cardi B showed up on the BET 2019 red carpet (that was actually blue) on Sunday while raring to perform in the number one spot of the evening. The prominent rapper was also the most nominated artist of the night, having earned herself seven nominations.

On the show’s sartorial runway, Cardi was dressed in a white suit. She was naked underneath the jacket, with her abundant assets on display thanks to a single button holding the garment together.

Before the singer-songwriter went on to perform, she appeared to be a bit frazzled which seemed to be out of character for this confident woman. The 26-year-old said on Twitter, “Sooo I’m opening the show today and my anxiety is killing me. Wish me luck guys. BET AWARDS.”

Cardi B should not have been concerned because, as the post below shows, she slayed her number while on stage at Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater on June 23. The risky rapper was assisted by an army of talents who literally held her up as she gave her all while delivering a medley of “Clout” and “Press” that featured Offset.

This top artist of the night wore a dazzling green costume while she was performing. Her breasts peeked out of the abbreviated top and her bare middle was caged by sparkly green columns. The arms of this skimpy getup were full and long, likely using more fabric than all the rest of her outfit.

However, the star attraction happened when Cardi B gave hubby Offset a lap dance. Talk about sexy!

Meanwhile, BET 2019 presenters who were on the scene on Sunday included Taraji P. Henson, Marsai Martin, Lena Waithe, and Morris Chestnut. Mary J. Blige earned the BET Lifetime Achievement Award which was given to the veteran singer in a show hosted by Regina Hall. Cardi B was definitely in good company.

That said, before this evening’s performance, the renowned rapper performed at the BET Experience yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported.

“Cardi wore a sparkling purple bodysuit that hugged her dangerous curves. The mother-of-one paired the look with fishnet and ankle boots as she took the stage to perform some of her hits. The singer also styled her hair in a light blue, long bob, with a center part.”

Before that, the social media influencer rocked all her curves on Instagram yesterday. She wore nothing but pasties that covered her nipples while she showed off a purple corset that created even more curves than is usually the case for this Rubenesque woman. Her feet were firmly planted into silver platform boots and her long silky hair hid behind her ears to show off dangly statement earrings.

Tonight’s participation in this year’s BET Awards was a healthy outlet for Cardi B who was indicted by a grand jury on two felony counts of attempted assault only days ago. These charges join lesser charges, which include harassment and reckless endangerment. Cardi is expected to appear across the country in New York on Tuesday for her arraignment, reported the Associated Press.