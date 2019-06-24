‘Playboy’ Model Lexi Wood Flashes Her Amazing Abs And Tanned Body In New Glamorous Snapshot

As a Playboy model, Lexi wood is no stranger to flaunting her fabulous figure on social media.

In her latest Instagram share, the 21-year-old model oozed confidence and style as she wore a white crop top and jeans to flash her toned abs. Her perfectly tanned body spiced things up and added to the glamorous look.

Wearing a full face of makeup that included a slick of shimmery dark magenta lipstick and bronze eyeshadow, the model left her lips slightly parted and looked straight into the camera to pull off a very seductive look. She posed against the backdrop of a window and wrote “Sunday” in the caption.

Per the geotag, the sultry snap was captured in Los Angeles, California, and within five hours of going live, it accrued more than 35,000 likes and almost 250 comments. This shows that fans and followers keep an eye on the model’s Instagram page and eagerly wait for a new pic despite being busy with their own weekend activities.

Owing to her stunning looks, one of her fans called the model “actually unreal,” while another one wrote that she is the “definition of perfection.” A third fan posted the following question for the hot model.

“Why are you so good looking? [I] want to know why?”

Other fans, per usual, showered her with various complimentary words and phrases including, but not limited to, “yummy,” “you are beyond beautiful,” “you are so pretty it’s painful,” and “you have a really hot body.”

Before posting the current snap, Lexi dropped an eye-popping snap where she could be seen wearing a black push-up bra while sitting on her bed. She wore a full face of makeup to pull off a very sexy look.

A big tray full of breakfast meals could also be seen in the picture which shows that even when it comes to eating her meals, she always does it in style. The said picture was also captured in L.A., and it amassed more than 37,000 likes and over 180 comments as of this writing.

Apart from her fans, the snap was liked by many of her fellow models and celebrities, too, including Christine Burke, Kristina Levina, Rachell Vallori, and Nigerian model, Uche Mba.

According to an article by Famous Birthdays, apart from Playboy, the Canadian native has also been featured by some well-known magazines, including Vogue Japan and Galore Magazine.

Per The Daily Mail, the model also shot to fame for having a short-lived fling with Brooklyn Beckham — the son of David and Victoria Beckham.