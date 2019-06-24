Ciara Flaunts Legs In Red Mini Dress

Ciara loves giving her 22.6 million Instagram followers a peek behind the scenes of her life, and she shares a ton of great photos and videos. She shares everything from teasers and previews of her music to interactions with her family to, of course, the amazing outfits she wears.

Recently, she decided that the outfit she was planning to wear to the BET Awards was so incredible she needed to post it not once, but twice. Before she headed out to the event, she shared two Instagram posts, each with two different shots of the dress in question.

The dress is definitely a statement piece. It’s a tight, super short mini dress with fabric that looks like it’s been draped around her. The garment fits her body perfectly, and the vibrant red color looks incredible on her. However, Ciara wasn’t about to wear just a plain mini dress. The piece has statement sleeves that have an architectural vibe and a long, draping train on one side that adds some major drama. She decided to go monochrome with her accessories, opting for red strappy sandals to complete the look.

Fans couldn’t get enough, with one commenting “just lookin like pure money” and another saying “SHUT DOWWNNN that Carpet Ciara…. they are NOT Ready”

Ciara is a busy mom of two and married to professional football player Russell Wilson. However, she still manages to find time to pamper herself a bit and get all glam for red carpet events.

In an interview with Cosmopolitan last year, Ciara spilled about the post-baby fitness routine that she embarked on in order to get back into her stage-ready shape.

“It was kind of like, wake up in the morning, breastfeed, eat a small meal, go train, come back in, breastfeed, eat another meal, go train, then come back, have another meal, and then a third training session at night. It was a good challenge, one I set for myself, not for anyone else. Taking care of myself makes me feel really good. And I want to keep it sexy too, you know.”

She’s been outspoken about how well-matched she is with Wilson and how they share all the same beliefs when it comes to family, faith, and everything in between. Both have been in the spotlight before for their relationships with other people, but they’re not afraid to share about their lives with the public — on their own terms.

They’ve both walked the red carpet together countless times for various events, supporting one another’s careers and just being by one another’s side, time and time again.