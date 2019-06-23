WWE News: Current ‘Raw’ Superstar Contacts Former World Champion For Permission To Use His Move

It's a massive show of respect from an up-and-coming superstar.

The world of professional wrestling is one that goes back for many years and across the entire world. It’s really difficult to come up with brand new moves as it seems as if almost everything has already been created and done. When it comes to using the moves of another wrestler or superstar, though, it is really a true sign or respect if someone reaches out to get permission to use those maneuvers.

Chris Jericho is quite an innovator and someone who has worked around the entire world while having numerous signature moves attributed to him. During his time in WCW and WWF/WWE, Jericho had a number of finishing maneuvers including the Walls of Jericho and Lionsault among others.

In his later years, he would put his opponents away with the Codebreaker which is a pretty cool move. The move has Jericho leaping into the air, grabbing the back of the head of his opponent, and slamming their face into his knees as he falls to the mat.

While it’s true that Jericho is no longer in WWE since he signed with All Elite Wrestling, the Codebreaker is still being used in the promotion. Ricochet has started using the move as his finisher and in an awesome sign of gratitude and respect, he actually asked Jericho if he could use it.

On a recent episode of the Talk Is Jericho podcast, Y2J revealed that Ricochet actually reached out to him to ask permission for use of the Codebreaker. As transcribed by Wrestling Inc., Jericho told the story of how the popular WWE superstar asked him about the move.

“Ricochet actually text me and asked me if he could use the Codebreaker. He said he was doing a 630, which is this crazy, dippy, flippy, splash, and it was starting to hurt him doing it every night. So, he was looking for something a little less impactful as far as doing something from the top rope, and he asked if he could do the Codebreaker.”

Ricochet is a high-flyer and innovator on his own, but the 630 splash is not easy to continuously pull off night after night. Not only is it a difficult move, but it’s something that is just as punishing on him as it is on his opponents.

Jericho was more than happy to give his blessing to Ricochet’s request.

“I said ‘absolutely!’ But you might want to change the name of it. People might think its associated with me, but you know, I haven’t been there for two years, so here today gone later today.”

On Sunday night, Ricochet is going after his first-ever singles title on WWE’s main roster with his match at Stomping Grounds. Ricochet is taking on Samoa Joe for the WWE United States Championship and it is quite possible that Chris Jericho could see the Codebreaker bring a title to one of the next big stars in the company.