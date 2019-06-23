‘Maxim’ Model Hannah Palmer Busts Out Of A Very Revealing Crop Top In New Snap

As a bikini model, Hannah Palmer has no qualms about stripping down to her bra and panties and posting racy pics to make her fans go wild.

Once in a while, however, she decides not to bare it all or wear bikinis so as not to make her pictures monotonous. That’s exactly what she did this weekend by sharing a new snap which instantly became a hit among her fans.

Although Hananh didn’t wear a bikini or lingerie set, she opted for a very revealing, white crop top which allowed her to flaunt her enviable cleavage — a trait that has become her signature style.

The model paired the risque top with a pair of hot denim pants that accentuated her waist, while she accessorized with a white watch to keep it chic and classy.

The model let her blond tresses down and, per usual, opted for a full face of makeup. The shades she chose were quite subtle, keeping in line with the casual outfit.

Within an hour of going live, the picture has garnered more than 17,000 likes and close to 400 comments which shows that Hannah is getting more and more popular on the photo-sharing website with the passage of time.

Per the geotag, the snap was captured in Prescott, Arizona, while in the caption, she offered her followers to make guesses about what she was thinking.

Commenting on the snap, one of her fans said that Hannah is the “true definition of perfection,” while another one wrote that she has a perfect body. A third fan said that she is “such a babe,” while another admirer said that he has never seen anyone prettier and sexier than Hannah.

The model had earlier shared another sultry snap where she was featured wearing a white sports bra that she teamed with hot pants and a pair of white sneakers. She posed while sitting on an ATV and kept a hand on her head to strike a pose.

Loading...

In order to pull off a very stylish look, she opted for a full face of makeup and painted her nails with blue nail color to match her shorts. As of this writing, the snap has racked up close to 40,000 likes and over 300 comments where fans praised the hottie for her incredible figure and sense of style.

Per Thema News, the blond bombshell has been likened to supermodel Kate Upton because of her sultry looks and curvaceous figure. The piece also said that although Hannah is beautiful in her own right, it does her no harm to look a little like Kate because the resemblance turned out to be quite beneficial for Hannah, who, as a result, gained more popularity on Instagram.