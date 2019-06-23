Lizzo Stuns On The BET Awards Red Carpet As She Prepares For Her First Performance At The Ceremony

Lizzo is living her best life as she rocks a sexy look for the 2019 BET Awards.

The “Truth Hurts” singer, whose real name is Melissa Jefferson, wore a fashion-forward look for the big night. Hollywood Life reports that Lizzo wore a tiny, curve-hugging dress with poofy sleeves. To add on the dramatic look, the singer wore a matching brown hat that sits on one side of her head. For her hair, Lizzo decided to rock it in an updo as she smiled for the camera.

The singer decided to share some snaps from the event with her 1.8 million followers. In one snapshot, she shows the full ensemble to her followers. In her caption, she jokes that she’s the “whole d–n tree,” making light of her textured look.

At the time of writing, the singer received more than 50,000 likes on all three of her posts. The singer also received more than 500 comments from fans who were enamored by her look.

“The only wood that im interested in getting photos of,” one follower wrote.

“You look great!” another follower exclaimed.

This will be Lizzo’s second performance this past week. The Cuz I Love You artist performed at the MTV Video and TV Awards on Monday, June 17. During the performance, the “Juice” singer paid homage to Sister Act 2: Back In The Habit as Lizzo sang with a choir during her performance. The performance caught the attention of Sister Act star Whoopi Goldberg. The Oscar winner discussed her love for Lizzo’s performance on The View on Tuesday, June 19.

“I want to tip a dread to the incredible Lizzo for her tribute to Sister Act 2 at the MTV Awards Monday night,” Goldberg said to the audience.

Loading...

Goldberg then invited Lizzo on the show, “if you’re ever in New York.” Lizzo posted the clip of Goldberg gushing over her on her Instagram and Twitter page.

“THIS IS A CHILDHOOD DREAM COME TRUE,” Lizzo tweeted over her retweet of the clip.

The Inquisitr previously shared that the BET Awards will go live at the Microsoft Theater. The event will be hosted by Little actress Regina Hall. Lizzo is slated to perform at the ceremony, along with Cardi B, Lil Nas X, Migos, H.E.R., Lil Baby, Meek Mill, Fantasia, DaBaby, Jeremih, and Kirk Franklin. Lizzo is also up for a nomination for best female hip-hop artist.

The 2019 BET Awards will air live across seven Viacom networks in the United States, including BET, MTV, VH1, Logo, MTV 2, MTV Classic, and BET HER.