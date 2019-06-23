Angelina Jolie Isn’t Dating, And The Busy Mother And Ex-Wife Of Brad Pitt Is Fine With That

Angelina Jolie has been single for three years, having split from ex-husband Brad Pitt in 2016. However, after that decade-old union crumbled, the 44-year-old actress says she is not interested in another romantic relationship at this point in her life.

The Laura Croft: Tomb Raider star is reportedly “very fulfilled right now with her work and her kids,” according to a source close to Hollywood Life. The same source says that she is not currently dating “and that is by choice.”

“She’s very happy again and doesn’t feel that a romantic relationship is something she needs in her life to feel complete or happy. It’s not about her not being able to move on for Brad, he has nothing to do with her decision not to date, She just really has no interest right now. That could change of course, but right now her focus is solely on her work and her kids, her plate is very full.”

Angelina and Brad share six children: 17-year-old Maddox, 15-year-old Pax, 14-year-old Zahara, 12-year-old Shiloh and 10-year-old twins, Knox and Vivienne.

In fact, yesterday, the busy mother was spotted out and about with Shiloh and Knox. The trio were shopping. As The Daily Mail noted, Angie was dressed in a casual way, as were her two kids. The whole crew looked happy while searching for bargains in Hollywood.

Meanwhile, Angelina is working hard while mothering her half-dozen children. She has a total of four films about to open, including The One And Only Ivan, Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil, Come Away, and Those Who Wish Me Dead.

Not only does she have acting work to occupy her time, but Jolie has also taken on a new task as a journalist for Time. Her beat as contributing editor will be to cover displacement, conflict, and human rights in regular articles for the storied magazine. These subjects piqued her interest while acting as a representative of the United Nations’ Refugee Agency for nearly two decades.

Jolie showed up on Instagram a couple of days ago in a shot that included Catherine Zeta-Jones. The picture, taken in a theater, showed Michael Douglas photo-bombing as he surreptitiously appeared in between the two beautiful actresses.

Seeing this fun snap seems to prove that Angelina Jolie is more than happy these days, with her work, her children, and her friends to keep her occupied. Whether or not this high-octane celebrity mother will be open to a new love interest in the future is anyone’s guess.