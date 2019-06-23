Veronika Khomyn Pictures: Model’s Engagement To Los Angeles Rams Coach Sean McVay Gives Her Viral Attention

Veronika Khomyn is getting hitched to Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay, and now the model is getting some viral attention for it.

Pictures of Khomyn spread across social media on Sunday amid reports that McVay had popped the question to his longtime girlfriend. As the New York Post noted, news of the engagement reached the internet and immediately gained some viral interest.

Veronika Khomyn is no stranger to the spotlight. She gained some attention during the previous NFL season when she shared a video wearing a “McBae” t-shirt after the Rams matchup with the New Orleans Saints. When the Rams fell in the Super Bowl to the New England Patriots, Khomyn was seen cheering up her boyfriend on a Valentine’s Day outing, the New York Post noted.

She has also shared some gushing messages to her boyfriend on Instagram.

“The best love is the kind that awakens your soul; that makes us reach for more, that plants the fire in our hearts and brings peace to our minds,” Khomyn wrote in a post from the couple’s trip to the Bahamas last year.

People magazine shared some of the details of the engagement, though it wasn’t yet clear exactly how Sean McVay popped the question. The report noted that the pair were vacationing in France at the time, and Veronika later took to Instagram to share a picture of the two jumping off a boat together in her Instagram Stories.

In another short clip, Veronika showed off her gigantic new ring as Sean laid a kiss on her cheek.

“Can’t wait to call him my husband,” she wrote in the video’s caption.

Veronika had already posted some highlights of the vacation, including some time on the beach in revealing swimwear and some exploration of the French cuisine.

Though Veronika Khomyn wasn’t a stranger to the spotlight before, her engagement to Sean McVay has given her a new level of viral attention. Many shared pictures of the Ukrainian model on social media, and her past Instagram pictures got a new rush of attention.

Khomyn has used her Instagram page to share some of her modeling pictures and some glimpses of life as the girlfriend of a busy NFL coach. She showed off some pictures from the sidelines of Rams games and others showing off in tropical locales.

It’s not yet clear when Sean McVay and Veronika Khomyn plan to get married, but fans can keep an eye on Veronika’s Instagram page for more highlights of their tropical vacation and some potential glimpses of how he popped the question.