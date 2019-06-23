Canadian Instagram Model Janice Joostema Flaunts Figure In A Dangerously-Short Bikini

Canadian Instagram model and social media sensation Janice Joostema is popular among her 1.3 million fans for showing off her stunning bikini body. However, it has been a while since she posted the last bikini picture and fans have been eagerly waiting for one.

Knowing the key to her fans’ happiness, Janice took to her Instagram page on Sunday, June 23, and posted a bikini snap — one which sent temperatures soaring.

Wearing a dangerously-short black bikini, the model could be seen standing on a beach while looking away from the camera to pose for the snap. She let her tresses down and wore a full face of makeup that mostly consisted of bronze shades. She accessorized with a pair of hoop earrings and a bracelet to keep it simple yet stylish.

The barely-there bikini allowed Janice to put her enviably-long legs and slim waist on full display, while she also provided a generous view of her perky breasts to titillate her fans.

Per the geotag, the sultry snapshot was captured in Brazil, and in the caption, she informed her fans that her trip to the country had been sponsored by the fashion brand, Revolve, as part of their “Revolve Around the World” campaign.

As The Inquisitr earlier reported, the brand frequently arranges getaway trips and events throughout the year for Instagram influencers, models, bloggers, and vloggers. Previously Victoria’s Secret angels Romee Strijd, Elsa Hosk, and former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo, among other models, were also invited by the brand to a getaway in Japan.

Within 40 minutes of posting, and as of this writing, the snapshot has accrued more than 12,000 likes and close to 200 comments where fans and followers showered the 24-year-old model with various compliments, calling her “an actual goddess,” “Omg, you’re unreal,” “sexiest woman alive,” and “hot off the grill.”

“You are beautiful inside out,” one of her fans wrote on the snap. “I’m literally speechless!!!” another one commented.

Apart from the said photograph, Janice also shared a very cute pic with her fans where she was featured wearing a very stylish white printed dress that not only accentuated her figure but allowed her to make a style statement. She let her beautiful hair flow freely and opted for a full face of makeup to ramp up the glamour. This particular picture was captured in the Brazilian city of Rio de Janeiro.

Although Janice is Canadian by nationality, her bio on her personal website reveals that she is of Fijian and Dutch descent. She also moved to Asia temporarily where she modeled for a while before returning to Canada.