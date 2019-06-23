WWE News: Chris Jericho Rips Main Event Of ‘Stomping Grounds’ – ‘One Of The Problems With WWE’

Chris Jericho certainly isn't holding anything back about his former employer.

There has been no shortage of subtle and blatant jabs from WWE to All Elite Wrestling and the same the other way around. Some of the wrestlers in AEW, though, have been a bit more vocal as Vince McMahon usually doesn’t like his superstars even acknowledging other promotions. Chris Jericho, one of McMahon’s former employees, has decided to speak on WWE once again and has confirmed one of its biggest problems.

When Jericho officially signed with AEW, wrestling fans around the world weren’t quite sure what to think. One of the most loyal WWE superstars was now siding with the enemy and bringing his incredible history and talent to the competition even though it was a brand new promotion.

At Double or Nothing last month, Jericho defeated Kenny Omega in the main event before being attacked by a debuting Jon Moxley (Dean Ambrose). On Sunday evening, WWE is putting on a first-time ever pay-per-view named Stomping Grounds which has had some issues with slow ticket sales.

The main event of the PPV is a WWE Universal Championship Match with Seth Rollins defending his title against Baron Corbin. It’s the same match that took place earlier this month at Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia, but it’s going to happen again.

Fans have expressed their displeasure with this match on social media, and Chris Jericho has also joined in on things.

AEW

On a recent episode of the Talk is Jericho podcast, as transcribed by Wrestling Inc., he spoke about the main event and he wasn’t overly complimentary.

“This match, to me, once again is one of the problems with WWE and maybe one of the reasons why tickets haven’t sold well in Tacoma. We just saw this match two weeks ago at Super [Show Down]. The classic thing is my neighbor is a good guy too, [that] doesn’t mean [Corbin] should be headlining pay-per-views over and over again.”

Jericho did credit Corbin for his work ethic and talent but said he didn’t see him as a main event talent as of yet. Y2J did say that someone like WWE United States Champion Samoa Joe is much more worthy of and ready for the main event spot.

It’s been an interesting few days leading up to Stomping Grounds and how things have transpired on social media. Seth Rollins retweeted a tweet from WWE and said that Stomping Grounds was bringing about the “best pro wrestling on the planet. Period.”

Chris Jericho felt the need to comment on Rollins’ tweet, but he didn’t have a whole lot to say. The thing is, he didn’t need to say much.