Britney Spears Shows Off Her Amazing Physique In Bikini On Tropical Getaway With Her Mom

Britney Spears is taking in the sun and showing off her body in a series of revealing bikinis during her tropical getaway, and fans are quite pleased.

The singer took to Instagram on Sunday to share a video of her adventures with mom Lynne Spears on a trip to the Turks and Caicos Islands. After already sharing a series of pictures and videos showing off her fantastic physique, the latest video left very little to the imagination.

The video included an introduction from Britney rocking a colorful bikini — one that showed off her washboard abs — and led into a video montage of some of her activities on the vacation, including bike rides and plenty of playful time on the beach.

Fans were ecstatic for the video, even if the video clips themselves were quite tiny.

“New queen of small size videos on Instagram,” one person commented.

Luckily for fans, the introduction of Britney Spears rocking her bikini was quite clear, and fans noted how much happier and healthier the singer looked after suffering a recent health crisis. The trip comes months after Britney checked into a hospital for mental health treatment, and after some very high profile court drama regarding her former manager.

A witness told E! News that Britney looked very happy on her current vacation.

“Britney was so excited to get there and was giddy when she saw how beautiful the hotel, pool and beach are,” the witness said.

“She couldn’t believe her eyes and was in awe. She said she was in paradise and didn’t ever want to leave.”

The witness added that Britney was especially excited to get to the beach and that she and her mother looked “very content and comfortable” as they lounged on the sand.

Britney had already posted a series of other photos and videos, showing herself rocking some very revealing swimwear on the beach. The previous photos also prompted some happy reactions from fans, who have been rooting for Britney to make it past the difficult stretch in her life. Many noted that she looked healthier both mentally and physically as she took a chance to step away from her busy life to relax a bit.

It’s not clear how much longer Britney Spears will be on the tropical vacation, but fans are keeping an eye on her Instagram page for more picture and videos of the singer showing off her body in her seemingly endless wardrobe of skimpy bikinis.