Carrie Underwood’s Post-Baby Body Basically Freezes Instagram, ‘Damn Those Legs’

Carrie Underwood has been busy sharing snaps of her live performances while she is on tour. Where this mother goes, though, so too do her legs. The singer’s June 23 Instagram update seems to have temporarily frozen some of the platform’s users as comments about Carrie’s sensational legs are racking up.

Carrie’s update today didn’t include Jacob, her son born in January. It sent fans two shots of the superstar performing. Both looks showed the blonde putting her heart into her music. Carrie’s eyes were closed as she belted out her songs. This 36-year-old is all about the passion. Given the mini-dresses and rock-hard pins on display though, Carrie is proving as much a fitspo icon as she is a music icon. While many fans commented on the star’s beauty, a pattern was forming over in the comments section.

“Damn those legs…. best on the planet,” one fan wrote.

“Leg goals” was another comment.

“Them legs though” followed the pattern.

Carrie’s outfits were, indeed, flaunting this new mother’s toned legs. While one outfit came as a shimmering black minidress with sequin and latex features, the other came as a boxy-shouldered number in plum shades. Both outfits were long-sleeved and both came short enough to attract comments, though.

One fan seemed to have picked up on the boots worn to pair both looks. Once again, though, their comment pertained to Underwood’s physique.

“Carrie! Your ankles are so beautiful! Don’t cover them up!” they wrote.

A separate user begged the star for her “leg workout.” Another fan reply simply omitted the training mention as a one-word response was all they needed.

As a powerhouse music icon and the poster child for reality singing success, Carrie now comes as a bonafide A-Lister. The days of nervously awaiting auditions and inevitable criticism are over for this Oklahoma native. Carrie shot to fame in 2005 as the winner of American Idol‘s fourth season. Now a mentor on the show and a best-selling artist, Carrie is a multi-award winner with sellout tours that reflect her talent. She is also a motherhood icon.

Loading...

Carrie is married to NHL player Mike Fisher. The two met in 2008 and became engaged one year later. The couple is now parents to two children.

Today’s update had racked up over 30,000 likes within two hours of going live. Over 140 comments were left.

Carrie has 8.7 million Instagram followers. Her account is followed by celebrities including Paris Hilton, Gabrielle Union, and rapper Chanel West Coast.