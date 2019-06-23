Nicki Minaj Tells Fan That She’s About To Marry Boyfriend, Kenneth Petty

It looks like Nicki Minaj is really about to marry current boyfriend, Kenneth Petty. The “Megatron” rapper recently hosted a Q&A on Twitter with her fans and confirmed that she plans to wed the man that she now calls her “soulmate.”

Nicki declared her intentions for the relationship after a fan asked her if Petty is in love with her, or if he was more attracted to her superstar rap persona. They also asked if she would date anyone who wasn’t a fan of her career in hip hop, but loved her otherwise.

“He won’t even say the word ‘Nicki.’ He has called me Onika since I was 15,so it’s hard to change that,” she replied. “I wouldn’t date anyone cuz I’m about to be married to my soulmate.”

The rapper later added that her previous boyfriends were more “infatuated” with Nicki Minaj instead of being in love with the real person behind all of the glitz and glamour.

As People Magazine reports, Nicki has previously hinted that she’ll be walking down the aisle in the most recent episode of Queen Radio.

“We did get our marriage license,” Minaj said. “I think I have what I was striving for, just happiness. It was so hard to get to a happy place. Now that I’m there, I don’t want to compromise that for anyone or anything.”

Kenneth is also prominently featured in the video for her new single, “Megatron,” where you can see them showing off their affection for each other. The lyrics of the song also contain some veiled and not-so-veiled references to him.

“I f— him like I miss him / He just came out of prison,” she raps at one point which certainly sounds like a mention of his criminal past.

That criminal record has been a source of controversy.

As People Magazine notes, Kenneth Petty served time for attempted rape and is a registered sex offender in the state of New York. He also pleaded guilty to manslaughter and went to prison for that as well.

The details of Kenneth’s crimes caused a stir in Minaj’s fanbase, collectively known as “The Barbs,” and Minaj received some criticism for choosing to get into a relationship with him. Nicki responded by doubling down on her defense of the man she now plans to marry.

“He was 15, she was 16 … in a relationship. But go awf Internet,” she once wrote in response to an Instagram comment, as reported by People. “Y’all can’t run my life. Y’all can’t even run y’all own life.”