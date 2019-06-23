Shanina Shaik’s Cleavage Closeup Is Driving Instagram Wild

Shanina Shaik’s latest Instagram photo is certainly not going unnoticed by her fans.

On Sunday, June 23, the Maxim model logged on to her account on the social media platform to share a sizzling new snap that is driving her 1.8 million followers absolutely wild. The photo appears to have been taken outside during a near-cloudless day, and caught the Australian bombshell looking absolutely flawless as she basked in the golden rays of the sun.

The eye-popping close-up shot also captured Shanina rocking a seriously scandalous ensemble that, along with the expert framing by the photographer, put an insane amount of her bosom completely on display. The babe wore a sleek black sequined top that sported a daring cut out right down the middle, exposing an ample amount of cleavage while her assets threatened to spill out of the piece entirely.

The wide opening also teased a glimpse of the stunner’s trim waist and flat midsection, while the shadow of what appeared to be either flowers or the branch of a bush fell across her bronzed chest.

Shanina wore her signature dark tresses down in the sultry snap, with her locks falling down behind her back as she tilted her head up toward the sun. The light provided a natural spotlight on her glamorous makeup look, which consisted of a glossy lip, shimmering highlighter, and thick coat of mascara that made her striking features hot.

The new upload to the Victoria’s Secret model’s feed appeared to be from her recent feature in L’Officiel Ukraine magazine, which she also graced the cover of, and her fans are certainly loving it. At the time of this writing, the NSFW post has already racked up more than 6,300 likes within its first hour of going live on Instagram, as well as dozens of comments from her followers complimenting her jaw-dropping display.

“Omg so beautiful,” one fan wrote, while another said she was “gorgeous.”

Loading...

“You are incredible,” commented a third.

Recently, Shanina took to her Instagram account to show off another one of her famous assets — her booty. Earlier this weekend, The Inquisitr reported that the beauty shared a sizzling closeup of her bikini-clad backside, though the light pink two-piece from the brand For Love & Lemons hardly provided any coverage to the area. The model’s stringy thong-style bikini bottoms did nothing but favors for her dangerous curves and left her sandy derriere exposed almost in its entirety, sending her fans into an absolute frenzy.