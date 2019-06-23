Sofia Richie Spreads Her Legs, Spills Out Of Tiny Glitter Bra In Cheeky New Instagram Photo

Sofia Richie left very little to the imagination in her latest Instagram post. The model daughter of Lionel Richie took to the popular social media platform on Sunday afternoon to drop a sizzling photo that brought some serious heat to Instagram.

As The Inquisitr recently reported, the blonde bombshell had already caused quite the sensation on Instagram earlier today after being featured in a saucy video shared by her long-time pal, Kylie Jenner. The cheeky clip saw Sofia don nothing but a tiny silver bra – and coquettishly grope herself as she modeled the barely-there glitter number with a brazen smile on her face.

Filmed as Sofia was getting dressed to head out with her friends for a glamorous night on the town, the video only showcased her minuscule bra and lavish, pulled-back hairdo – a voluminous puff that framed her face with a few rebel tendrils. While the footage was certainly eye-catching, Sofia wanted to give fans a detailed look at her party outfit in all of its entirety. As such, the Chanel model updated her Instagram page with a scorching snap, one that immediately garnered some viral attention.

The smoldering shot revealed that Sofia teamed up her glittery bra with a pair of glossy leggings. Boasting flared, ruffled inserts around the knees, the slick garment beautifully showcased Sofia’s chiseled legs, highlighting her lithe waistline and sculpted hips.

The Michael Kors model slipped into a shimmering black jacket – one that she wore open, to better showcase the silver bra. She accessorized with massive drop-down silver earrings and completed her look with an elegant pair of gleaming silver ankle boots, ones that perfectly matched her glitter bra.

Sofia showed off not only her outfit, but also her modeling chops in the sexy new pic. Not one to play coy in front of the camera, the 20-year-old hottie held nothing back as she posed sitting down on the floor in a very alluring display.

Channeling her inner seductress, the ravishing model spread her legs in a provocative way as she leaned back on one hand and rested the other on her bent knee. Her sultry pose drew the eye toward her shapely thighs, while also offering a generous view of her bare torso.

The smoking-hot girlfriend of Kardashian-family satellite, 35-year-old Scott Disick, showed plenty of skin in the spicy snap. The pillowy-lipped model exposed her never-ending cleavage in the ridiculously small bra, nearly busting out of the scanty piece. At the same time, she flashed her washboard abs in the skimpy outfit, all the while giving a torrid look to the camera.

The steamy pic immediately caught the eye of her legions of fans, racking up a little shy of 160,000 likes and 780 comments within an hour of having been posted. As expected, Instagram was very impressed with Sofia’s seductive glam, rewarding the model with a flurry of compliments.

“So hot I can’t handle,” wrote one person, adding a drooling-face emoji for emphasis.

“HOLY F**K,” remarked another.

Loading...

“FIREEEEEE,” read a third message, trailed by four fire emojis.

“I’m freaked lost for word’s [sic],” penned a fourth Instagram user, clearly flustered after seeing Sofia’s sexy photo.

“Damn honey [fire emoji],” noted one of her adoring fans, while another one quipped, “Oh dayum,” followed by a fire emoji and a heart-eyes-cat emoji.

Among the people who commented on Sofia’s post was political activist, Candance Owens.

“I mean… absolute slay,” she wrote under Sofia’s scorching pic.