Denise Richards Claps Back At Trolls Who Accuse Her Of Not Sending Love To Lisa Vanderpump After Mom’s Death

Once again, Denise Richards is again finding herself at the center of a little bit of controversy.

As fans know, the drama has been running rampant on the current season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and even though the ladies are done filming for the time being, that hasn’t stopped the drama between to cast to continue to unfold — even some rumored drama. Denise Richards and Lisa Vanderpump are the two ladies who are at the center of a hint of drama right now according to Richards’ Twitter. On the platform, fans have been slamming the mother of three for not sending Lisa Vanderpump well-wishes after her mother died. But once Denise caught wind of he backlash that was surrounding her, she took the opportunity to clap back and set the record straight.

“I personally like to send condolences privately when it is someone I know,” the 48-year-old tweeted to a few fans.

That particular tweet has earned Denise a lot of attention from her fans with over 70-plus comments and 493 likes. Of course, the overwhelming majority of fans took to the post to applaud Richards for sticking up for herself on social media.

“Good on someone who believes good friends deserve a private personal response to grief and support. Good for you,” one Twitter user wrote.

“100% agreed. Not everything needs to be made public to count,” another chimed in.

As The Inquisitr shared earlier this week, Lisa lost her mother, Jean Vanderpump, unexpectedly. The death of her beloved mother came just a little over a year after she lost her brother, Mark Vanderpump, to suicide. According to a report, Jean’s death was totally unexpected. An insider dished that she “collapsed” and died on Monday, and the news was not made public into later in the week. An autopsy was done following her death, and it was revealed that “there was some embolism that went to her brain.” And even though Jean was 84-years-old, Lisa was still left shocked by the death, especially because her grandmother lived to be 100.

“She was expecting the same for her mother — a really long and healthy life,” an insider shared.

Following her mother’s tragic passing, Lisa has put all of her engagements on hold as she is in London to help plan her mother’s arrangements and be with family. This means that she will not be attending Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s wedding. As fans know, the Vanderpump Rules stars are getting married on June 29 in Kentucky and the reality show’s cameras will be rolling during the highly anticipated nuptials. But after the death of her mother, Vanderpump will not be able to attend.

Thoughts go out to Vanderpump’s family during this difficult time.