Kara Del Toro Flashes Her Never-Ending Cleavage In New Instagram Photo

Kara Del Toro is the queen of bikini and lingerie snaps on Instagram. Despite posting several skin-baring pictures every week, her fans and followers never seem to get enough of her sexiness and could always be seen asking for more.

Following her sultry-pic posting routine, the model brightened up her fans’ weekend by sharing a new bikini snap — one which allowed her to flaunt her never-ending cleavage as well as her sexy legs.

Sitting on a tiled surface against the backdrop of some plants, the model looked straight into the camera to pose for the picture. She held a white flower in one hand while she ran the other hand through her gorgeous tresses which she allowed to flow freely and cascade over her bosom.

In the caption, Kara informed her fans that the racy yet stylish gray-and-black bikini was from the fashion brand, Yamamay.

Within three hours of posting, Kara’s picture racked up close to 17,000 likes and over 200 comments which shows that the snap became a hit.

“Can’t stop loving you,” one of her fans commented on the picture. “You look absolutely amazing and stunning,” said another follower. While a third fan, who seemed to be quite obsessed with the model, wrote the following.

“Your beauty and body are masterpieces.” The fan also included several kiss and fire emojis to refer to Kara’s hotness.

Prior to posting the snapshot, Kara treated her fans to a different picture where she decided not to wear a bikini. Instead, she opted for a beautiful white dress which perfectly hugged her figure and made her look nothing short of gorgeous. She let her hair down and accessorized with large drop earrings and multiple chains, while she wore a full face of makeup to ramp up the glamour.

Kara posed while sitting on a boat and, per the geotag, the snap was captured in Lake Como — a breathtaking resort area situated in Northern Italy’s Lombardy region.

A look at the comments section shows that her female fans fell in love with her outfit and jewelry and many of them asked the model to mention the brand. In response, Kara revealed that her beautiful dress was from the Los Angeles-based fashion brand, For Love & Lemons, while her stunning jewelry was from Luv Aj, another LA-based brand.

According to an article by Fox News, Kara was introduced to the world of fashion modeling after she was featured in a Carl’s Jr. ad for their Tex-Mex Bacon Thickburger. Since then, she mostly models for Instagram-based gigs which have become her main claim to fame.