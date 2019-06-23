Anastasiya Kvitko Spills Out Of Skintight Bodysuit, ‘Russian Kim Kardashian’ Flaunts Insane Hourglass Curves

Instagram bombshell Anastasiya Kvitko embraced a skin-tight workout bodysuit for her latest social media post, and this one is already driving her fans wild. The model, who has been touted as the “Russian Kim Kardashian,” is known for her extreme hourglass figure. What she was most recently photographed wearing takes that reputation and kicks it up to an all new level.

Kvitko’s curves get people drooling in even the most ordinary of outfits she dons. However, the design of this particular piece serves to accentuate what are already some phenomenally bountiful curves. Anastasiya posed in the black, gray, and white bodysuit as she sat on the arm of a chair and preened for the camera.

Anastasiya’s long brunette locks were pulled back into a casual ponytail, a few wispy tendrils framing her face on either side. Kvitko gazed seductively toward the camera and kept her makeup and accessorizing fairly simple to keep the attention on her insanely sexy physique.

In response to a follower, Anastasiya noted that this look is from the brand, Off-White. The top has a low scoop neck that showcases Kvitko’s busty assets, and the gray detailing along the sides serves to make the model’s waist look even more insanely thin than usual. The fit also flaunts Kvitko’s curvy hips and it certainly makes for an eye-popping look.

Kvitko recently celebrated hitting the 10 million follower mark, no small feat for any Instagram influencer. The Russian Kim Kardashian’s latest post is already quickly climbing to challenge some of her previous best posts in terms of engagement, having received nearly 84,000 likes in a mere three hours.

Loading...

More than 1,100 comments were posted in the first few hours that Kvitko’s post was up as well. Many fans relied simply on emojis to show their love for this look, apparently being left otherwise speechless.

Quite a few followers commented on Kvitko’s hourglass figure and provocatively curvy hips. Given that, it seems this particular outfit choice accomplished exactly what Anastasiya surely aimed for in wearing it, as it generated an insane amount of buzz in a very short amount of time.

The Russian Instagram bombshell has been featured a handful of times in Maxim and has embraced both Miami and Los Angeles in trying to make her mark on the world of being a celebrity in the United States. It is not uncommon for Anastasiya Kvitko’s posts to get 150,000 to 200,000 likes or more, and it looks as if this stunning shot showcasing her voluptuous curves is definitely going to hit that top tier, or better.