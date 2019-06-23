Suzanne Collins To Release New ‘Hunger Games’ Prequel

Young adult author Suzanne Collins introduced The Hunger Games to her legion of devoted fans over a decade ago. The novels came out between 2008 and 2010, and soon after, the first movie starring Jennifer Lawrence as Katniss Everdeen was released.

The Hunger Games film series involved four movies in total: The Hunger Games, The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, The Hunger Games: Mockingjay — Part 1, and The Hunger Games: Mockingjay — Part 2.

Fans who are looking to get another taste of Collins’ world are in luck. As Entertainment Weekly reports, there’s a new prequel coming out. However, fans won’t get to see any more about the cast of the main series, like Katniss and Peeta. The prequel will take place a whopping 64 years before the events that kicked off the series, as the outlet reports, and will focus on the 10th Hunger Games.

Collins gave Entertainment Weekly a bit of an explanation on what the book would be all about.

“With this book, I wanted to explore the state of nature, who we are, and what we perceive is required for our survival. The reconstruction period 10 years after the war, commonly referred to as the Dark Days — as the country of Panem struggles back to its feet — provides fertile ground for characters to grapple with these questions and thereby define their views of humanity,” the author explained.

Obviously, given what a tremendous success the rest of the Hunger Games films have been, Lionsgate is prepared to craft a movie that brings the prequel to life on-screen.

“We can hardly wait for Suzanne’s next book to be published. We’ve been communicating with her during the writing process and we look forward to continuing to work closely with her on the movie,” Joe Drake, the chairman of the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, said.

While fans may be disappointed that they won’t get the opportunity to see some of their favorites on screen again, like Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson, just seeing the world of Panem brought to life again will likely make up for it.

It may seem like Collins was an overnight sensation, but as her website Suzanne Collins Books reports, she had actually been working for a writer for decades before penning The Hunger Games trilogy. Back in 1991, she started as a writer for children’s television shows, went to write a children’s book series, and only then did she come up with the world of The Hunger Games.

The trilogy was a massive international success, and has been published in 51 languages across the world.