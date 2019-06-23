‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Robin Holzken Flaunts Rock Hard Abs In Sexy Striped Crop Top On Instagram

Robin Holzken is flaunting her incredible figure again on Instagram, much to the delight of her fans.

On Sunday, June 23, the Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition model logged on to the social media platform simply to say “Helloooo” to her thousands of followers. The short message was accompanied by a sizzling new mirror selfie that sent temperatures soaring and pulses racing. The 22-year-old appeared to be getting ready to step out for the day but found the perfect opportunity to snap a quick picture of her ensemble before leaving her room.

In the photo, the bikini model stood in front of a large, full-length mirror with her cell phone in hand, her cozy bed and plush teddy bear in the background behind her. She was dressed casually in jeans and a sweater, though the outfit was far from modest. Robin rocked a blue and white striped sweater that was so short it hardly contained her voluptuous assets. The minuscule number sported a trendy cold shoulder sleeve and cut off just below her bosom to reveal her insane, rock hard abs and threatening to flash a bit of cleavage if she reached up too high. On her lower half, the Dutch bombshell wore a pair of classic straight leg jeans, though she added a unique flare to them by folding down the waistband to expose her trim waist and flat midsection.

One of Robin’s hands held her cell phone, while the other carried a chick light blue handbag that perfectly matched her top. Her dark tresses were worn down in a loose blow out, with several of her locks falling in front of her face to hide her striking features. Despite the style, fans could still get a good glimpse of the stunner’s minimal makeup look for the day that consisted of a light pink lip and a thick coat of mascara that allowed her eyes to pop.

Fans of the beauty were quick to shower her latest social media upload with love. At the time of this writing, Robin’s skin-baring snap has already racked up more than 5,500 likes after just three hours of going live to Instagram, as well as dozens of comments with compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“Gorgeous,” one fan wrote, while another called her “perfect.”

“So beautiful @robinholzken!! Your body is so amazing and hot,” commented a third.

Earlier this week, Robin wowed her fans with her flawless physique again. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the swimsuit model shared a steamy snap from her recent feature in Women’s Health Magazine with her Instagram followers that captured her rollerblading in nothing more than a skimpy bikini, bringing some serious heat to the social media platform.