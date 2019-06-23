Insta-Model Jocelyn Chew Sunbathes Fully Topless

Jocelyn Chew is causing a stir today. The Icelandic-Chinese model from Canada has taken to Instagram for a sun-drenched shot, and it’s fully topless.

On June 23, Jocelyn updated her account. The glamorous snap showed the model reclining on a towel-covered sunlounger. While no geotag was provided, the setting suggested a luxurious location. A glass-paneled balcony behind Jocelyn overlooked clear-blue oceans; the brunette was also under blue skies.

With her goddess body on show, Jocelyn was photographed lying on her side. Wearing nothing but a tiny pair of bikini briefs in earth tones, this sensation was offering Instagram plenty of curves and an equal amount of muscle. Jocelyn protected her modesty with a carefully-positioned arm, but the snap was still very NSFW, as the amount of cleavage on show proved significant.

The photo was impeccably classy. With the sun beating down on her and closed eyes, Jocelyn offered a peaceful expression and a body that’s likely responsible for her 505,000 followers.

A simple caption showed the star’s wit. She referred to being tired of the public digging her persona. Given the topless nature of the shot, and Chew’s career flaunting her model body, the caption may well have been tongue-in-cheek.

Fans have picked up on the caption.

“Hahahahahahahaha,” one wrote.

“This caption made me laugh good job,” another commented.

Fans picked up on the physique being displayed. One mentioned Jocelyn’s abdominals. A comment from an account appearing to be female asked whether trainers can get her to “look like that.”

While Jocelyn was briefly linked to rapper Diddy last year, she is a standalone celebrity. Her Instagram following is rising, with her flawless frame, exotic vibes, and fierce attitude giving this social media sensation momentum.

Jocelyn is also known for her sense of humor. An April update showed the model joking that she couldn’t afford a “ride.” The post came with a luxurious Beverly Hills, California, geotag.

As modeling careers go, Joceyln seems to be doing well. Her Instagram bio points toward having been signed with major agencies. Major players like Next, Vision, Wilhemina, and MGM are all mentioned. She also has a YouTube channel, which helps her connect to her fans.

Chew is also followed by some celebrity faces. Karrueche Tran and Paris Hilton both follow her, as do Victoria’s Secret model Josephine Skriver and Kylie Jenner’s close friend, Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou.

Today’s topless snap has racked up over 10,000 likes within just 45 minutes of going live.