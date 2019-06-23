Norwegian Instagram Model Hilde Osland Sizzles In A Skimpy Bikini

When it comes to posting bikini and lingerie pictures on Instagram, Norwegian bombshell Hilde Osland is always on top of her game.

In fact, her skin-baring snaps always gain instant traction, so much so that she has successfully attracted more than 1.3 million followers on the photo-sharing website.

Staying true to her form and slaying viewers with her incredible looks, the model posted a new snap where she was featured wearing as skimpy, multi-colored crochet bikini that left little to the imagination.

The risque ensemble allowed the model to flaunt her never-ending cleavage, a glimpse of her perky breasts, as well as her eye-popping abs and sexy legs — a move which sent temperatures soaring.

The 31-year-old model let her blond tresses fall down on her arm while she opted for minimal makeup to keep it simple. In accordance with her signature style, the hot model decided to opt for some delicate gold pendants which looked nothing short of stunning on her sun-kissed decolletage area.

As of this writing, and within an hour of going live, the snap has garnered more than 16,000 likes and over 360 comments which proves that fans and followers are always eagerly waiting for the model to post new sexy pictures.

Per the geotag, the picture was captured in Australia, where the model lives, and in the caption, she informed her fans that the skimpy bikini was from the online clothing brand, Fashion Nova, which is increasingly popular among Instagram models.

“You are so beautiful, I love your eyes,” one of her fans commented on the picture. “You have to be one of the most stunning ladies I’ve ever seen!” another follower said.

A third fan called the model “absolutely gorgeous” and added that he is “totally in love” with her.

Hilde also posted a series of Instagram Stories where she provided her fans with the view of the stunning Lake Matheson — a breathtaking holiday spot situated near the Fox Glacier in South Westland, New Zealand. She also posted a video of the beautiful Bruce Bay.

Prior to posting the pictures and the stories, she wowed her fans with a snap where she was featured busting out of a turquoise-blue bra which she teamed with matching pants. In the caption, Hilde informed her fans that the racy ensemble was from Buffbunny Collection.

Per a piece by Height Line, Hilde was born in Norway but her family moved to Australia where she grew up and completed her graduate degree. She initially shot to fame after she participated in a Norwegian talent hunt show – Idol Norway — where she stunned everyone with her singing talent and looks. She, however, couldn’t make it to the final round.

Nonetheless, her amazing voice and looks attracted many followers on Instagram and the number seems to be growing with every passing day.