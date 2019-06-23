Watch Canada Vs. Cuba CONCACAF Gold Cup Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, How To Watch Group A Match Online

Cellar-dwelling Cuba will try to spoil the chances of advancement for Canada in the 2019 CONCACAF Gold Cup, in the Group A finale.

Canada, one of only three teams ever to win the CONCACAF Gold Cup, employed a risky strategy to, they hope, ensure their advancement to the knockout stage of the 2019 tournament. According to MLS Soccer.com, Canada Coach John Herdman prioritized Sunday’s game against the last-place team in Group A, Cuba, over Wednesday’s showdown with the favorite to win the group, and likely the whole tournament, Mexico. Herdman benched six players following Canada’s opening 4-0 victory over Martinique to keep them fresh to face Cuba, a team in disarray after the reported defection of its captain, Yasmany Lopez. Canada lost — as expected — to Mexico, but Herdman will find out if his strategy has paid off in the match that will live stream from Bank of America Stadium.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the CONCACAF Gold Cup Group A showdown on Wednesday, pitting second-place Canada against cellar-dwelling Cuba, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time at the 75,000-seat Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Sunday, June 23. That start time will be 3 p.m. Pacific. Start times will be the same in Canada, which shares time zones with the United States.

In Cuba, the game starts at 6 p.m. Cuba Daylight Time. And in the United Kingdom, kickoff time is set for 11 p.m. on Sunday, British Summer Time. Fans in the Caribbean can catch the live stream starting at 6 p.m. Atlantic Standard Time.

Jonathan Osorio, Junior Hoilett, and Scott Arfield were all given the day off in the 3-1 loss to Mexico, but are expected back in the side to face a Cuba team that has been outscored 10-0 in its first two matches, per Stats Zone, including a 7-0 drubbing by Mexico.

“I didn’t put my best team out there,” Herdman admitted after Canada’s loss to Mexico.

“That was an important step to make sure we have freshness for Cuba. I have a couple players there who are absolutely ready to go and get us through to the quarterfinal.”

A win gives Canada six points in the group and assures advancement to the quarterfinals.

Canada Coach John Herdman said his plane was to rest his players for the Cuba game. Scott Halleran / Getty Images

To watch a free live stream of the Canada vs. Cuba Sunday 2019 CONCACAF Gold Cup clash, use the stream provided by Fox Sports Go, the online streamings service of Fox Sports, and FS1, which broadcasts the match. Accessing the Fox Sports Go live stream requires login credentials from a cable or satellite TV provider subscription.

Loading...

To view the Canada vs. Cuba match for free without a cable subscription, fans should sign up for a free trial of an “over-the-top” streaming TV package, such as Sling TV, YouTube TV, or DirecTV Now. All three of these services require credit card information and subscription fees, but they all offer seven-day free trial periods, allowing fans to watch the Les Rouges vs. Leones del Caribe contest — and all CONCACAF Gold Cup matches during that week-long period — streamed live at no charge.

In Mexico, Blue To Go Mexico has rights to stream the match. In Canada, the TSN Go sports platform will provide a live stream, and in the Caribbean islands possibly including Cuba, CONCACAF Go will stream the match.

In the U.K. and Ireland, a live stream of the Canada vs. Cuba 2019 FIFA CONCACAF Gold Cup game can be accessed with the Free Sports TV.

For a complete list of live streaming sources for Canada vs. Cuba in countries around the globe, check out Live Soccer TV.