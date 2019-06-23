Lady Gaga’s Friends Aren’t Telling Her To Avoid Dating Bradley Cooper, Despite Tabloid Report

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper hookup rumors have been swirling ever since A Star Is Born was released and people saw the intensity of their onscreen chemistry. But the speculation about a romance between Cooper and Gaga is back in tabloid headlines again after the actor/director split up from his longtime girlfriend, Irina Shayk. In an interview with Jimmy Kimmel after the Oscars, Gaga denied the romance rumors, but celebrity gossip sites are still publishing stories about it.

One of these outlets recently claimed that Gaga’s friends were warning the “Bad Romance” singer to avoid dating Cooper. The article alleges that Gaga and Cooper are in a relationship now, but they’re keeping it secret much to the dismay of Gaga’s friends, who have told her that she should end things with the 44-year-old father.

But Gossip Cop is on the case and they’re reporting that the story from Life & Style is false. They state that they’ve spoken to someone off the record from Gaga’s camp who insists that the relationship with Cooper hasn’t changed and that they’re just friends.

As CNN reports, the news of Shayk and Cooper’s split surfaced in early June. According to their article, one insider blamed Cooper’s intense work schedule for the breakup, a schedule that became more intense when he was working on making A Star Is Born.

“He’s into bettering himself, and his career and doesn’t want distractions,” this source said. “When he does a role, he stays in character, at least partly, all during filming.”

Bradley Cooper (L) and Lady Gaga during the 25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 27, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Loading...

It’s likely that will be all the insight that the public will ever get about the breakdown of their relationship. The couple was notoriously private when they were together, and Shayk previously told Glamour UK that she does not like sharing details about her personal life.

“I have a lot of friends who share a lot of their personal life on Instagram or social media, very publicly,” she said. “I admire it and I think it’s great — but I think it’s all about personal choice. Because my work requires me to be out there, I just decided my personal life will be quiet. That’s why it’s called personal, because it’s something for you and your family, and I feel happy with it.”

According to a relationship timeline published by Elle Magazine, Cooper and Shayk’s relationship became public knowledge in 2015. They welcomed a daughter together in 2017, Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper