Demi Lovato Applauds Halsey’s Unshaved Armpits On Her ‘Rolling Stone’ Cover: ‘So Much Yes In This Picture!’

Demi Lovato is loving Halsey’s choice to show her natural beauty with the world.

The “Without Me” singer opted to leave her armpits unshaven when she graced the cover of Rolling Stone. Almost instantly, the singer was bashed for the decision she made. According to People, some commenters were upset with Halsey’s seemingly darker skin. The commenters were even upset that Halsey, who is biracial, wore her hair curly for the cover instead of going for a straight look. The outlet claims that she was accused of cultural appropriation from several commenters.

While some were upset with her complexion, many more social media users commented on the singer’s armpits being on full display.

“Thought you were a millionaire just buy some wax,” one user wrote, followed by a vomit emoji.

Although Halsey received some not-so-kind words from strangers online, she did receive some positive support from Demi Lovato. The “Sorry Not Sorry” songstress praised Halsey’s cover under her comments section.

“There so much yes about this picture idk where to start,” Lovato wrote.

Halsey also received support from YouTuber Jessie Page and Latin artist Benny Blanco, who praised the singer for not shaving her underarm hairs.

According to CNN, Halsey also received backlash for her photo on Twitter. The “Colors” singer is facing a backlash that is similar to actress Amandla Stenberg’s in 2018. The Hunger Games actress left their underarms unshaven when she attended the BFI London Film Festival.

Other celebrities, like Gigi Hadid and Madonna, have shown off their hairs publicly. Similar to Halsey, Hadid flexed her armpits for the cover of Love Magazine. Madonna shared a photo of one of her armpits on her Instagram page, and stated that she had, “long hair” and “don’t care.”

The praise Lovato showed Halsey came just days after she was shown defending another celeb. The “Cool for the Summer” singer applauded fellow songstress Bebe Rexha for her remarks on sizeism in the entertainment industry in terms of red carpet dressing.

Rexha recently shared, via Instagram, that some fashion houses refused to work with her, claiming that she was “too big.” Lovato showed that she was supportive of the “Say My Name” singer by going into her comments section.

“F—ing preach!!!” Demi wrote under Rexha’s post. “Love this and you for speaking your mind and using your voice!!!”

Halsey has yet to address the criticism from her Rolling Stone cover. The magazine’s “Hot issue” is slated to hit newsstands in July.