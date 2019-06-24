Janet Jackson Finally Opens Up About Michael Jackson’s Legacy Amid Sexual Abuse Allegations

Michael Jackson’s sister, Janet Jackson, is finally opening up about his legacy following the sexual abuse allegations in the HBO documentary, Leaving Neverland.

According to The Sunday Times Magazine, Janet Jackson revealed that she believes her brother’s legacy will live on forever despite all of the criticism he’s come under both in his life and after his death.

“It will continue. I love it when I see kids emulating him, when adults still listen to his music. It just lets you know the impact that my family has had on the world,” Janet told the publication.

The songstress also opened up about her life growing up in a famous family. Janet says that she couldn’t have a normal childhood because she was too “busy working.”

“I wanted to do gymnastics, but that couldn’t happen because I was busy working. But at least I had my brothers and sisters. They were my best friends,” the singer stated.

As many fans already know, Janet is the youngest of the Jackson children in the large family, which includes siblings Rebbie, Jackie, Tito, Jermaine, LaToya, Marlon, Michael, Randy, and herself.

When she was very young, Janet’s older brothers started their own singing group, The Jackson 5. It was then that her family shot to fame, and pegged young Michael as the standout star of the group.

As Janet Jackson got older she wanted to study business law, but her father, Joe Jackson, told her that she was going to become a singer, claiming that God had a different path set for her.

Janet says she knew that she would become a singer one day when she was only 13-years-old and she came home from school to find her family listening to a song that she had written and recorded.

However, the road hasn’t always been easy. Janet’s famous family, namely brother Michael Jackson, lived a very public lifestyle. MJ was coined the King of Pop and a musical legend. However, his personal life played out like a bizarre soap opera in the media.

The singer was accused of sexually abusing children multiple times before his death in 2009, and earlier this year, the allegations were made again by Wade Robson and James Safechuck.

Both Robson and Safechuck claimed to have had close relationships with Jackson when they were children, and alleged that the singer began to sexually abuse them from a very early age, not stopping until they were young teenagers.

Janet Jackson’s comments on Michael Jackson’s legacy are her first about her famous brother since the documentary aired.