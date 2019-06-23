‘Maxim’ Model Sarah Harris Dons A Yellow Bikini As She Enjoys Getaway In Bali

Kiwi model Sarah Harris, who is famous for being featured in international magazines like Maxim Australia and Playboy, exactly knows how to tease her fans with her skin-baring photos.

The stunning model recently took to her Instagram page and treated her 2.2 million followers to a new bikini picture which left her fans completely awestruck with her beauty and sexiness.

In the snap, the model could be seen wearing a skimpy yellow bikini that allowed her to flaunt her enviable cleavage, as well as her long, sexy legs. The model could be seen sitting at the shallow end of a swimming pool while covering her eyes to pose for the camera.

A floating pool tray, which was filled with different food items and dips and teapots, could also be seen in the picture. Per the geotag, the picture was captured in Seminyak, Bali, where the model is currently holidaying.

In the caption, the model informed her fans that she will also be visiting the exotic Bora Bora — a stunning island in French Polynesia. She also wrote that her skimpy bikini was from the online clothing brand Fashion Nova, which is exceedingly popular among Instagram models.

Within less than an hour of posting, Sarah’s racy picture has successfully accrued more than 3,000 likes and about 100 comments, where fans praised her for her stunning figure and sense of style.

Commenting on the snap, one of her fans wrote that Sarah always manages to look amazing in Fashion Nova’s bikinis, while another one said that her body is really hot.

Prior to posting the snap, Sarah treated her fans to a risque snap wherein she could be seen wearing a crinkled off-the-shoulder crop top which she teamed with thong-style bikini bottoms.

The model turned her back toward the camera while holding her boyfriend’s hand to strike a pose. In the process, she put her pert derriere on full display — a move that sent a wave of excitement through her legions of ardent admirers. Per the caption, the photo was captured for Sachii Watches.

As of this writing, the picture has racked up more than 26,000 likes and over 260 comments. Per usual, fans and followers loved the sheer display of skin and showered the hottie with various comments and complimentary phrases.

According to an article by Famous Birthdays, the model was born in Auckland, New Zealand, and started modeling at the age of 15 when she posed for the ad campaign of Billabong swimwear. Per the piece, Sarah is in a relationship with fitness model Josh Williams, who could often be seen in Sarah’s Instagram photos.