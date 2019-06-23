Beth Chapman’s Coma Allegedly Caused By Choking Emergency

Beth Chapman’s medically induced coma was reportedly the result of a choking emergency.

According to TMZ, Beth Chapman, wife of Duane “Dog” Chapman of Dog The Bounty Hunter fame, is currently in a coma in a Hawaiian hospital after suffering a medical emergency over the weekend.

Beth has been battling throat cancer for years and was also rushed to the hospital back in April for a similar situation where she couldn’t breathe.

Beth was taken to Queen’s Medical Center in Honolulu, Hawaii this weekend, where she was put in the ICU wing and set into a medically induced coma by doctors.

Beth’s husband has been by her side through it all, and her other family members are also with her at this time, including her daughter Bonnie, who is said to be en route to Hawaii to be with her mother.

Meanwhile, Duane took to his Twitter account to ask that his fans pray for his ailing wife, who has starred alongside him on his television shows, including his currently running series, Dog’s Most Wanted.

The family announced the news of Beth’s hospitalization this weekend, confirming her coma, and asking for love and support through the difficult time.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Duane opened up about his wife’s diagnosis late last year, and claimed that he tried to stay positive through it all.

“I don’t listen to the bad news. I don’t want to hear it. … I pray a lot, anywhere. I cry all the time. I’m a sinner. I pray a lot. I have done double that. I constantly ask God to heal my honey and make sure He takes care of it. I’ve been telling Him that I’m going to try and quit smoking and cursing. I’m a deal maker, and I’ll do anything,” Dog stated.

Hollywood Life also reported that Dog and Beth always try to put their problems aside while they’re chasing criminals on their reality shows, which has allowed them to forget some of the issues they face.

However, Chapman says that it doesn’t last, because as soon as he gets a day off, all he can think about is his beloved wife, and how he may lose her.

There have been no recent updates on Beth Chapman’s current condition. However, fans should look for more information from Duane “Dog The Bounty Hunter” Chapman on social media, as he’ll seemingly share whatever he’s comfortable with his fans knowing.