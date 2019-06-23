Victoria’s Secret Angel Martha Hunt In Stunning White Swimsuit On The Beach

Victoria’s Secret Angel Martha Hunt first became known to the general public when she forged her friendship with pop star Taylor Swift. However, she had been a successful model for years and years before she ever met the pop superstar. Hunt got her start over a decade ago, and has walked in countless fashion shows over the years for some of the biggest names in fashion. She also began strutting her stuff at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in 2013, and eventually became an Angel in 2015.

Recently, Hunt gave her 3.1 million Instagram followers a peek behind the scenes at one of her latest projects. The photo was taken at the Andaz Mayakoba Resort in Riviera Maya, Mexico, and in the caption, Hunt hinted at a project she was working on, but didn’t give her fans any specifics. They’ll have to stay tuned to see what that’s all about, but in the meantime, her followers were treated to a stunning shot of Hunt in a white two-piece.

While she’s likely used to wearing more revealing suits for a lot of her projects, this suit is a more fashion-forward choice. The suit is a stark white with some interesting detailing, and the high-waisted bottoms give it a bit of a retro vibe.

The whole picture has a completely romantic, windswept vibe and Hunt looks absolutely gorgeous.

While it may seem like Hunt has a charmed life, she’s definitely had to overcome quite a few difficulties on her way to the fashion world. The most notable, and one she’s very outspoken about, is her struggle with scoliosis. She spoke with the Scoliosis Research Society about her story and how she’s been able to succeed in the industry.

“I film commercials and walk on runways in just lingerie and I feel strong, confident and empowered doing it. Eight years after surgery, I’m proud I’ve stayed focused throughout the years of ups and downs and finally reached my goals. To this day, I work out three times a week with a trainer that continues to help me open up my shoulders and do specific exercises to increase my range of motion in my hips and strengthen my core and spine…. don’t let it [the pain from scoliosis] prevent you from living your life to the fullest.”

While it can’t have been easy at the time to deal with serious health issues at such a young age, Hunt seems to be in a better place now — and living her dream.