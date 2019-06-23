Elizabeth Hurley’s Bikini Cleavage Has Instagram Screaming ‘So Much Deliciousness’

Elizabeth Hurley gave fans an eyeful of her buxom curves in her latest social media post. On Sunday afternoon, the gorgeous 54-year-old actress updated her Instagram page with a spectacular sun-kissed snap that sent pulses racing among her vast base of admirers.

Reporting from Los Angeles, the English beauty snapped a glorious selfie to let her 1.2 million Instagram followers know how she was spending her weekend. The dazzling snapshot showed Elizabeth soaking up the sun on a lovely terrace – one overlooking what was presumably a splendid green garden – in nothing but a skimpy bikini.

Fans who regularly follow Elizabeth on Instagram know that her newsfeed is brimming with torrid bikini shots. While the fabulous movie star appears to have taken a break from acting following the cancellation of the popular TV series, The Royals, she has poured her energy into the pursuit of other passions. The stunning British model is now running an eponymous swimwear brand, and she does so admirably and with great acumen.

Proving to be her best advertising, Elizabeth often models her sizzling designs, promoting her beachwear collection on social media with torrid photo shoots and skin-baring snaps. Her latest photo share was no exception and saw the 54-year-old stunner slip into an itty-bitty yellow bikini, one from her Elizabeth Hurley Beach line.

The Bedazzled actress put on a very busty display in her new Instagram pic. Closely-cropped to her shapely chest, the sun-drenched selfie put her perky bosom front and center.

Sold on the label’s website as the “Sunshine Bikini,” the daring pool item featured a minuscule string top that caught the eye with its outrageously plunging neckline. Boasting a vibrant yellow color and cheeky design, the tiny top perfectly showcased Elizabeth’s ample bust, beautifully framing her generous décolletage area.

The Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery actress showed a lot of skin in the saucy snap. Looking directly into the camera with a beaming smile on her face, she unabashedly flaunted her deep cleavage in the revealing bikini, nearly spilling out of the dangerously low-cut top. At the same time, Elizabeth flashed a glimpse of her washboard abs, while also showing off her delicate neck and slender arms.

The ravishing model and fashion icon showed her sense of style by topping off her look with yellow-tinged sunglasses, ones rocking a trendy heart-shaped frame. She added some glam to her sunbathing attire with dark eyeshadow and a touch of glossy pink lipstick. As far as hairstyle goes, Elizabeth wore her caramel-colored tresses down in a relaxed, flowy ‘do, letting her long locks drape over her shoulders in soft waves.

As many of her fans will remember, this is not the first time that The Royals star has modeled the “Sunshine Bikini” on social media. Elizabeth originally showed off the sweltering two-piece in an Instagram post shared in early March. The snapshot in question offered a detailed view of the scorching ensemble in all of its entirety, as reported by The Inquisitr at the time.

Although her Instagram followers have seen this particular look before, her new photo stirred quite a lot of attention, garnering a little shy of 30,000 likes and nearly 600 comments within just two hours of having been posted. As expected, Elizabeth’s avid admirers were bewildered by her shining, youthful look and showered the actress with compliments, piling on the praises for her ageless beauty.

“So much deliciousness,” wrote one fan, gushing over Elizabeth’s smoking-hot beach-babe look.

“OMG you are so gorgeous. Love you always,” penned a second person, adding a heart emoji for emphasis.

“You are absolutely amazing,” read a third message, trailed by a trio of heart-eyes emoji.

“What a Beautiful woman! You must have found the fountain of youth, you look Incredible!!” quipped a fourth Instagram user, ending their message with a string of flattering emoji.

One visibly enthused fan had this to say.