Teyana Taylor Flaunts Her Toned Physique While Wearing A Thong & Tank Top In Latest Instagram Snap

Teyana Taylor is celebrating an important milestone in her life by putting her stunning physique on full display.

The “Gonna Love Me” singer posted a photo on her Instagram page in celebration of her 2018 album, K.T.S.E., an acronym for, “Keep That Same Energy.” The mother-of-one announced on her page that Sunday was the anniversary of the album.

In honor of the momentous occasion, Taylor posted the album art for her 8.8 million followers to see. Taylor is seen with her legs wide open as she lays out on the bed. The singer’s toned legs are bent to prop her lightly off of the surface. She is stripped down to nothing but a white tank top and a grey thong as she arches her back. Her black hair is flowing off of the bed as she poses with her eyes closed. The “Rose In Harlem” songstress is also decked out in gold jewelry as her skin glistens.

At the time of writing, the snapshot received more than 60,000 likes. Taylor’s post also received more than 2,000 comments from her fans, many of whom were sounding off on their favorite songs from the album, at Taylor’s request.

Taylor’s second album was the center of controversy when it debuted in June 2018. Refinery29 reports that the album was the last of Kanye West’s five package album deal he created during the now infamous “Wyoming Sessions.” Taylor’s project was the only one that was debuted by a woman under West’s G.O.O.D Music label. The outlet states that West released Taylor’s album without a single or without any promotion.

Back then, Taylor expressed her frustrations with the way the album was released. The “Do Not Disturb” artist said that she had intended for the record to be much longer than its final cut of 23 minutes. She also said that she heard the final version along with everyone else when the album was released.

“I’ve got two whole other verses that didn’t make it,” Taylor said on a recent radio interview with Hot 97’s Ebro In The Morning.

“The first verse was about my mom, the second verse was about [her daughter] Junie, and the third verse was just about anyone who ever doubted me…That didn’t make it, so all you hear is Junie’s voice in the background and then you hear the verse about my mom…I felt a way. I notice everything that was not done. That’s not the version that I heard.”

While she was seemingly frustrated back then, she is still working with West. The Inquisitr previously shared that Taylor was one of the performers at West’s Sunday Service performance at Coachella back in April.