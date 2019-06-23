Claudia Alende Goes Topless, Poses While Taking A Shower On Instagram

Brazilian bombshell Claudia Alende — who rose to fame on social media among her international fans for her striking resemblance to Hollywood star Megan Fox — recently took to her Instagram page and treated her fans to a very racy photograph.

In the snap, the model was featured stripping down to her underwear and posing topless. She stood under a shower to flaunt her dripping wet body, while she looked straight into the camera to pull off a very sexy pose.

Since full-on nudity is not allowed on Instagram, the 25-year-old model covered her breasts with the help of her arms. She let her raven-colored hair down and wore minimal makeup to keep it simple and sexy.

The picture — which was captured in Los Angeles, California, per the geotag — racked up more than 63,000 likes and almost 900 comments within less than an hour of going live.

In order to express their admiration for the model’s hot body, fans used explicit words and phrases and showered her with various complimentary phrases.

“Why are you so sexy,” one of her fans questioned Claudia. “Your hotness has left me speechless,” said another. As Claudia asked her followers where they all are from, most fans replied to the model’s question and wrote about their home countries. From Brazil to the U.S., and from Egypt to Australia, a quick glance at the comments section shows that her admirers are spread all over the world.

Prior to posting the racy snap, Claudia treated her fans to a video wherein she was featured modeling for the energy drink brand Bang Energy. In the clip, the stunner could be seen wearing a see-through dress that allowed her to flaunt an ample amount of cleavage.

Claudia wore a full face of makeup which included a slick of nude lipstick, mauve eye shadow and lots of eyeliner and mascara. She let her silky hair flow freely and finished off her look with a pair of white boots.

As of this writing, the video has amassed more than 419,000 views and over 600 comments, which proves that the model is, indeed, immensely popular on the photo-sharing website.

Loading...

Although Claudia is predominately popular for being an Instagram model, she is also a singer and has a decent fan base in her home country of Brazil. Prior to becoming a model, Claudia participated in Brazil’s Miss Bumbum contest — a show that looks for the woman with the best derriere in the country.

According to an article by The Daily Star, although Claudia didn’t win the contest, she became a hot favorite on the show because of her beautiful looks and body.

Shortly after the show finished, so many people started following her on Instagram that her name was included in Forbes’ Top 15 Instagram Influencers list. At present, she has 9.8 million followers on Instagram and the number seems to be growing with each passing day.