BET Awards 2019: Here’s What Fans Can Expect From The Network’s Annual Ceremony

The 2019 BET Awards will be an opportunity to highlight and celebrate artists of color in a major way.

Actress Regina Hall, who is best known for roles in comedies like the Scary Movie franchise and Girls Trip, will be hosting the event for the first time, per USA Today. The ceremony will also have many tributes and performances throughout the night. The event will take place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Mary J. Blige and Tyler Perry are listed as some of the celebrities that will be honored with awards for their longstanding careers. The nine-time Grammy winner will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award, which will celebrate her career that spans more than two decades. Perry is set to receive the Ultimate Icon Award for the media mogul’s influence on the entertainment industry.

The Inquisitr previously shared that rapper Nipsey Hussle will also have his own tribute on the Sunday night airing. The rapper, who was fatally shot back in March, will receive the ceremony’s annual Humanitarian Award. During his life, the rapper and philanthropist started his own clothing store, The Marathon Clothing in the South Los Angeles area. The rapper also did multiple humanitarian efforts and was meeting with Los Angeles police to discuss reforms in the community before his death.

“As a prolific artist and leader, Nipsey Hussle was zealous about driving change for the betterment of his community, empowering and employing those in need and being an influential and highly respected leader,” said Connie Orlando, Connie Orlando, who is the Head of Programming at BET. “His passing was a tremendous loss to the entertainment industry and to the culture. We will continue to remember his advocacy and be inspired by the groundwork he set forth and his dire commitment to social change.”

Hussle is up against Drake, J. Cole, Travis Scott, Meek Mill and 21 Savage for a best male hip-hop artist award. The rapper will also be remembered with a performance by YG and DJ Khaled.

Other performers scheduled for the awards are Cardi B, Lil Nas X, Migos, H.E.R., Lizzo, Lil Baby, Meek Mill, Fantasia, DaBaby, Jeremih, and Kirk Franklin.

Cardi B is one of the top nominees for the night. The rapper has seven nominations, including two bids for the top prize (video of the year), thanks to her hits “Money” and “Please Me,” the latter co-starring Bruno Mars. For best female hip-hop artist, Cardi is up against Nicki Minaj, Remy Ma, Megan Thee Stallion, Kash Doll, and Lizzo.

E! News shared that Drake is also a top contender. The “Take Care” rapper has five nominations, including Video of the Year, Best Male Hip-Hop Artist, and Best Collaboration.

The 2019 BET Awards will air live across seven Viacom networks in the United States, including BET, MTV, VH1, Logo, MTV 2, MTV Classic, and BET HER.