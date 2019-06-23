Leland Chapman Shares Sweet Photos Alongside Beth Chapman Amid Health Scare

It’s been a whirlwind 12 hours for the Chapman family, as the news broke that matriarch Beth Chapman had been put in a medically-induced coma. The Dog the Bounty Hunter star is currently in the ICU at Queens Medical Center in Hawaii, according to Hawaii News Now. Why Beth was placed in the coma has yet to be revealed, but there were no hints of anything dire with her health in the last several weeks.

The 51-year-old has been dealing with her second go-round with throat cancer and is forgoing chemotherapy. Beth noted that she would be looking to God to get her through this battle, and husband Duane “Dog” Chapman has been by her side every step of the way. For the last 12 hours, only Dog and Bonnie Jo Chapman have commented on the situation on social media, but now Leland Chapman is sharing photos with Beth on his Instagram page.

Around 2:00 p.m. EST, Leland shared two photos where he posed alongside Beth. The first was a selfie that Beth had snapped while the two were riding in the car together, and the other was the same photo Beth had shared on her timeline on Mother’s Day this year. The Mother’s Day pic showed Leland and Beth side-by-side, both wearing their signature black.

Fans were so happy to see the posts from Leland and began filling up the comment section with their prayers for Beth and the entire Chapman clan.

“Leland it is so heartbreaking. Sending all prayers and love to you guys,” one fan wrote.

“We all love you and your family! Our homes and hearts are forever changed because of the seeds of hope you gave to so many. Thank you for your dedication and service to God and Humanity,” another added.

It wasn’t just Leland who was spreading the love and good vibes for Beth, as his wife Jamie Chapman shared a photo around the same time. Jamie shared a photo from Mother’s Day as well where she posed alongside her husband, Beth, and Dog. Jamie posted the same image to her Instagram story and included an animated sticker that read “you” inside of a heart.

Beth’s daughter, Bonnie Jo Chapman, also noted on Twitter that she was on a flight home to Hawaii. Bonnie currently resides in Colorado but was making the long trip back to Hawaii to be by her mother’s side.

At this time, there are no updates on Beth’s health.