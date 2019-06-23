Watch Algeria Vs. Kenya Live Stream: 2019 Africa Cup Of Nations Group C Opener, Start Time, Preview

Algeria begin their campaign to win the Africa Cup of Nations for the first time since 1990 as they face Victor Wanyama and Kenya.

Algeria has not won the Africa Cup of Nations since 1990, and exited at the group stage in 2017. They now face what Coach Djamel Belmadi calls a “rebuilding” period, according to the IOL news site. In fact, The Desert Foxes’ world FIFA ranking has dropped from a high of 18th in 2014, to 68th where it stands today. That rebuilding period starts on Sunday when Algeria opens their latest chase for the AFCON title by facing Kenya, a team that Belmadi warns his side “must not take lightly.” Led by Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Victor Wanyama, Kenya returns to the AFCON for the first time since 2004 and will try to make their mark right away by scoring an upset in the match that will live stream from Egypt.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Algeria Vs. Kenya Sunday Africa Cup of Nations Group C match, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is set for 10 p.m. Eastern European Time on Sunday, June 23, at the 30,000-seat 30 June Stadium, also known as Egyptian Air Defense Stadium, in Cairo, Egypt.

In Algeria, that start time will be 9 p.m. Central European Time, while the game will start at 11 p.m. Eastern Africa Time in Kenya.

In the United Kingdom, the game starts at 9 p.m. British Summer Time, while in the United States the live stream gets underway at 4 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, or 1 p.m. Pacific. In the Republic of Indonesia, the game gets underway at 3 a.m. Western Indonesian Time on Monday, June 24, 5 a.m. Eastern.

If Kenya is to make that mark, it will likely come by emphasizing their defensive strengths. The Harambee Stars have conceded only twice in their last seven matches, as Stats Zone notes.

But with an attack keyed by Riyad Mahrez, who has now won English Premier League titles with two different clubs, Leicester and Manchester City, per the BBC, along with Galatasaray attacking midfielder Sofiane Feghouli, and FC Porto forward Yacine Brahimi, Kenya will find its back line pushed to the brink.

Two-time English Premier League title winner Riyad Mahrez captains Algeria. Philipp Schmidli / Getty Images

To watch a live stream of the Algeria vs. Kenya Africa Cup of Nations showdown, go to BeIn Sports Connect USA, or download the BeIn Sports app for mobile devices. The BeIn Sports network’s streaming service requires cable or satellite service subscriber login credentials from a carrier that offers BeIn Sports.

But AFCON fans without access to the BeIn network also have a way to watch the Algeria vs. Kenya match stream live for free without a cable or BeIn Sports subscription. They can sign up for a free trial of a streaming TV multi-channel package, such as the Sling TV international sports package, or Fubo TV. Both of those services require credit card information and subscription fees, but each also comes with a seven-day free trial, and during that week-long period, fans can watch the Desert Foxes vs. Harambee Stars match live stream for free.

Loading...

In Egypt, BeIn Sports Connect will also carry the match, as will the BeIn service in Algeria. In Kenya, as well as in many other African countries, the South Africa-based Super Sport network carries the game.

Inside the United Kingdom, the live stream is set to be carried by Euro Sport Player, as it will in Spain, as well.

In Canada, every 2019 AFCON match is streamed live on the DAZN sports platform. And in Indonesia, BeIn Sports Indonesia will carry the live stream of the AFCON showdown.

For a comprehensive list of outlets around the world that may also offer a live stream of the AFCON Algeria vs. Kenya match, check out the listings at Live Soccer TV.