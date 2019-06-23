Chanel West Coast Flaunts Cowgirl Cleavage In Sexy White Two-Piece

Chanel West Coast is channeling her inner cowgirl. The Ridiculousness star and rapper has been going full-blast to promote her latest track – “Old Fashioned” was the basis for Chanel’s June 23 Instagram update.

Earlier today, Chanel updated her Instagram. The picture showed this hard-hitting blonde toting a handgun in the doorway of an old-fashioned saloon. Wooden swing doors behind her set the atmosphere for all things Western, but Chanel’s outfit was adding major flourishes.

The 30-year-old had been snapped standing full frontal as she brandished her weapon. She was looking super-sexy in an all-white outfit that wasn’t leaving much to the imagination. Her tiny white shorts matched an underboob-flashing bra. The cleavage-flaunting upper came paired with a sleeveless jacket bearing loose-hanging tassels.

With her killer curves on show, the rapper completed her outfit with white-heeled cowboy boots, red nails, and her blonde curls framing her face. Her facial expression suggested she was taking no prisoners.

Fans seemed to be picking up on the no-nonsense vibe.

“Killin it,” one wrote.

“Your [sic] a bad girl” was another comment.

While the choice of weapon caused some debate over in the comments section, it seemed that Chanel’s die-hard fans were digging the shoot.

“Old Fashioned” may be channeling historic vibes, but Chanel has been proving quite the chameleon of late. May saw Chanel go dominatrix-style in a promo for her “Sharon Stoned” track. The racy pictures showed the star in a black leather corset contrasted by bold reds from background walls and her lips. Both promos did, however, show fans the rapper’s signature arm tattoos.

Likewise Western, though, was Chanel’s desert-themed April update. Two months ago, Instagram was treated to a multicolored picture – Chanel seemed dressed in all colors of the rainbow as she posed by a gas pump for a retro shot. The vintage feel was there, but so was the designer edge. The Yves Saint Laurent “YSL” logo on the pump added signature glam.

With a statement stage name that includes a designer brand, fans might be fooled into thinking that Chanel West Coast is a fully fabricated name. Actually, Chanel is the star’s middle name – Chelsea Chanel Dudley is her birth name.

Today’s update has proven popular. It had racked up over 10,000 likes within three hours of going live. Over 160 comments were left.

Chanel has 3.2 million Instagram followers. Her account is followed by celebrities including Madison Beer, Paris Hilton, Bella Thorne, and Jersey Shore‘s Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi. Fans wishing to see more of Chanel should follow her Instagram.