Halsey Sizzles In Plunging Black, Cleavage-Baring Dress In Triple Instagram Update

Halsey was one of the many stars in attendance at the MTV Millennial Awards in Mexico this weekend, and the singer was certainly dressed to impress for the event. In fact, the singer was so in love with her ensemble that she indulged her Instagram followers in not just one, but three sexy snaps from the evening that sent temperatures soaring on the social media platform.

The 24-year-old hit the iconic pink carpet at the Palacio De Los Deportes in Mexico City on Friday, June 21, looking nothing short of stunning as she did so. The bombshell sent pulses racing in a custom black dress from the brand Redemption that did nothing but favors for her flawless physique and made her feel, in her own words, “like an emo Barbie.”

In the first Instagram upload from the night, the “Nightmare” singer shared two snaps from the pink carpet where she debuted the look. The dangerously short black dress was adorned with shimmering jewels all around its plunging V-neckline that left very little to the imagination. The daring design left an insane amount of Halsey’s braless cleavage on display, and also offered a tease of her flat midsection and abs. The lower half of the ensemble barely grazed past the pop star’s upper thigh, exposing her toned, tattooed legs.

Halsey added a slew of accessories to her awards show look, including a set of shimmering silver rings that she wore on most of her fingers. She rocked yet another new hairstyle to the event as well, this time sporting long, black tresses that were tied in a sleek high ponytail. To complete her look, the bombshell wore a face full of makeup consisting of a light pink lip, dusting of blush on her cheekbones, and bright silver eyeshadow that made her eyes pop.

A second upload from the evening captured her in a sweet embrace with the YouTube duo, Calle y Poche. She followed the photo up with yet another look at her full ensemble as she posed against a bright red wall and stared down the camera with a sensual look.

Fans of the “Bad at Love” singer went absolutely wild for her steamy triple Instagram update. Within two days of going live, the collection of three posts has racked up more than 3.3 million likes and over 20,000 comments from fans complimenting her latest jaw-dropping display.

“You look beautiful,” wrote YouTube beauty guru James Charles on one of her uploads, while simply commenting “wow” on another one of the snaps.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Halsey also took to the stage during the awards show on Saturday, June 22, wearing a sexy bondage-themed ensemble that was sure to get pulses racing.