Brazilian Swimwear Model Marianne Fonseca Flaunts Incredible Physique In An Orange Bikini

Brazilian model Marianne Fonseca is known to her admirers for posting risque snaps on social media every week. Following her picture-taking routine, the stunner took to her Instagram page and sent temperatures soaring by posting a bikini pic — one which sent pulses racing.

In the latest share, the model could be seen wearing an orange bikini which allowed her to flaunt her enviable abs and well-toned legs. She styled her brunette tresses down and wore minimal makeup to keep it natural. To pose for the photo shoot, she stood next to a swimming pool while leaning against a wooden pillar and struck three different poses to titillate her fans.

Per the geotag, the snap was captured in Ibiza, Spain, and in the caption, she informed her fans that she has visited the city for the very first time. Within a few hours of going live, the snap has accrued more than 7,300 likes and about 120 comments where fans showered the hot model with various complimentary phrases.

Commenting on the snap, one fan wrote that Marianne is the most beautiful woman on Instagram, while another fan said that he’s in love with the model’s perfect abs.

A third commentator said that Marianne looks “absolutely beautiful and stunning in the pictures,” adding that he’s in love with her.

While most of the comments were complimentary in nature, one female fan told the model to have fun in Ibiza but also focus on eating something because she’s too thin.

Although the model didn’t reply, her fans came to support her and bashed the commentator for trying to body shame the model.

According to her profile on Famous Birthdays, Marianne started modeling at the age of 15.

As she has spent almost 15 years in the industry, she has some big accomplishments under her belt. She has modeled for some major brands, including Dior, Lancome, and Timberland.

In an interview with GQ, the stunner talked about her mantra in life and said that she tries to live by a few things that she believes in, including having fun, being adventurous, getting out of her comfort zone, and most importantly, living in the moment. The model also spoke about the things that make her feel sexy.